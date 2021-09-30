General News

Council sets budget target tax increase in range of four per cent

September 30, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Rob Paul

During the Town of Caledon Council meeting on September 28, the Council passed a motion to that a 2022 budget target tax increase in the range of four per cent for the Town be approved.

Along with the budget target tax increase, the Town will move to multi-year budgeting as part of the next term of Council to ensure Council is aware of long-term ongoing operating budget impacts associated with future Council work plans.

The 2022 budget target tax increase was not passed unanimously, with Councillors Annette Groves and Tony Rosa not in favour of the motion.



         

