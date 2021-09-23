York United extend unbeaten streak

By Robert Belardi

The Nine Stripes extended their unbeaten streak to five games last week after dismantling Atletico Ottawa and tying the HFX Wanderers.

Ahead of the tie against Ottawa, both clubs were ranked first and second in goals allowed.

Ottawa at the time conceded 30 goals and York had conceded 25. Yet unlike Ottawa, York United were also tied for the third most goals scored in the league.

This match was also the more formal return of defender Roger Thompson, who had not started a game since July 8.

In the 12th minute of the match against Ottawa, Alvaro Rivero clinged the ball off the post. It was a stale 45-minute period from either side as that chance was truly the only real one.

But in the second half, The Nine Stripes opened up play and found the back of the net cleverly.

A one-two in the middle of the box from Rivero to Diyaeddine Abzi, saw York’s defender chip the ball over goalkeeper Dylon Powley to open the scoring.

Just 15 minutes later, substitute Sebastian Gutierrez recorded his first ever Canadian Premier League goal and the match was done and dusted from there.

“We managed it right. We slowed it down when we had to. We went to the corner when we had to and that’s the way to see out a game,” Jimmy Brennan said in the post-match press conference.

“When you play at home, you want to win all your games at home. You want to make it difficult for teams to come and play you. I think it was important that we got our first win at home. We got one in the cup but, for the league it was important.”

In the next match against a tougher opponent in the Wanderers, York earned the one point in a nil-nil draw at York Lions Stadium.

Max Ferrari and Gutierrez both hit the woodwork in the first half as the lads had ample opportunity to get on the board.

But as the match went on, both clubs ultimately couldn’t take advantage of their chances.

Yesterday, York United took on Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship at BMO Field. The boys also take on Valour FC this Sunday at York Lions Stadium. Kick-off is at 2 p.m. EST.

