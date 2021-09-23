Brewers take two-game lead in NDBL championship series

September 23, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Bolton Brewers have taken a two-game lead in the best-of five North Dufferin Baseball League senior championship series with the New Lowell Knights.

Fall ball can be a little dicey when it comes to weather, but both days had perfect sunny skies making for a good afternoon for the games.

The final series kicked off in Bolton on Saturday, September 18, with a 1:00 p.m. start.

The Brewers and Knights finished off the regular season with identical 8 – 2 records and very close “runs for” and “runs against” record. Fans knew this was going to be a hard-fought series and they weren’t disappointed with the quality of play on the field.

New Lowell scored in the first inning of game one for a 1 – 0 lead.

From there, it was a real pitcher’s duel with a quality performance from both sides.

Batters were getting on base, but neither team could do much to advance and score.

Several innings went scoreless as both teams tried to advance runners with little success.

The Brewers waited until the end to make the big move when they got runners on base in the seventh inning then scored two runs with two outs, to take the lead and win the game 2-1.

The teams were back at it the following day, when they met at the diamond in New Lowell for game two of the series.

Again the Knights were held to a single run for the game.

The Brewers scored four to take the win and move ahead 2- 0 in the series.

The teams will get a week off before meeting again this coming weekend for the third game in the series.

Game Three will take place in Bolton on Saturday, September 25.

The first pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

If the Brewers are successful, the season will be over. If the Knights prevail the series will move to game four.

Game Four is scheduled to take place in Bolton on Sunday, September 26, with a 2:00 p.m. start.

Readers Comments (0)