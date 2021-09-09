People’s Party of Canada candidate shares top priorities

September 9, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

With the federal election less than two weeks away, Dufferin–Caledon People’s Party of Canada candidate Anthony Zambito shared the focus of his campaign.

The number one issue impacting the local riding and Canada as a whole, according to Zambito, is the provincial and federal government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He’s been attending “freedom rallies” in the area since last October, opposing COVID-19 lockdowns, as he’s a strong believer in personal responsibility and individual freedom, which are two key pillars of PPC leader Maxime Bernier’s approach to politics.

“Overall, I think that Canadian citizens can make their own choices when it comes to COVID policies,” Zambito said. “We’re seeing that the lockdowns are causing more harm than good. We’ve seen that with the increase of the teen suicides. We’ve seen that with the number of businesses that have been shut down – small businesses.”

When it comes to COVID-19 vaccines, Zambito and the PPC take a much different approach than any other political party in Canada.

“Our position is your vaccination history, your medical history, it is between you and your doctor,” he said. “There will be no judgment or discrimination, whether or not you get vaccinated. That’s our biggest COVID policy.”

A key priority, if elected, would be to allow for a more open conversation to take place around COVID-19 policies, Zambito noted.

“We need to allow for healthy public dialogue to happen in relation to COVID policies, because what we’re seeing right now is really only one side of the story,” he remarked.

“For every time a public health official talks about why we need lockdowns, why we [need] vaccine passports, there’s an equally qualified expert at the other end of the table who has criticisms ready to go, but they’re being silenced in whatever shape or form.”

Zambito added that he’s concerned about increased government expenditure through the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and other programs, as the federal budget deficit exceeded a record $315 billion for 20/21, compared to $39.4 billion in the 19/20 fiscal year.

The rate of inflation in Canada, which just hit its highest level since 2011 at 3.7 per cent, is another area of concern for the PPC.

The level of money printing being carried out to cover the federal government’s is forcing Canadians to pay more for less goods and services. This issue primarily impacts middle class homes with large savings accounts, as they lose purchasing power each year.

Zambito said his party has a zero per cent inflation rate target as it will cut money printing and lower government expenditure.

In the 2019 federal election, the PPC had a target of eliminating the country’s deficit in two years, however with the 20/21 deficit increasing 700 per cent in size year over year, the goal is now to eliminate it in four years.

“There’s a lot of people who think that something like that wouldn’t be possible, but we need to remember that Jean Chrétien in the 90s was able to balance the budget in two years, the former Liberal prime minister, so that’s well within our reach,” said Zambito.

He noted that polling numbers have been promising. The PPC currently sit ahead of the Green Party with 4.8 per cent of the national vote compared to 3.4 per cent, as of press time.

“I’m hoping that towards the end of the election, we’ll be able to overcome the NDP,” he remarked. “I’m hoping that we’ll kind of awaken the silent majority to see that the PPC can actually win in several ridings, and I wouldn’t be surprised in the PPC is able to take up to 10 seats, maybe even more nationwide.”

With respect to the campaign trail, Zambito says he’s been out knocking on doors, trying to hit every village and hamlet in the region, while also setting up lawn signs, trying to improve PPC visibility among voters.

“My goal is to build a solid foundation so that this campaign can continue long after election day,” he said. “If this campaign gets me to Ottawa, I would be thrilled. If it doesn’t, then the campaign will continue, and it will continue until Canada becomes free.”

