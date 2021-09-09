163rd Bolton Fall Fair returns September 23 to 26

By Rob Paul, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The 163rd annual Bolton Fall Fair will take place this year from September 23 to 26 at the Albion Bolton Fairgrounds.

The Albion and Bolton Agricultural Society is running the fair this year after not being able to go forward in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Ontario lessening restrictions over the summer, the fair will be able to go on with protocols in place to keep attendees safe. Mayor Allan Thompson says he is glad to see important community events like the fair are slowly returning.

“The Albion and Bolton Agricultural Society has welcomed the community to their annual Bolton Fall Fair for over 160 years,” said Thompson. “Thank you to all the volunteers for working endlessly to put the Bolton Fall Fair on the community calendar this year, and for putting the health and safety of the community first during event planning.”

The opening Thursday of the fair will be free for attendees to enter with the ground opening at 6 p.m. and closing at 10:30 p.m. The fair will offer toonie rides for patrons.

On Friday, entry will be $20 for adults, $10 for kids under 12, and free for preschoolers. The grounds will open at 4 p.m. and close at 10:30 p.m.

The marquee event will also be Friday with the truck and tractor pull starting at 6 p.m. The truck and tractor pull is the biggest event of the fair — attracting thousands in previous years — and has been around since 1978.

The longest day of the fair is the Saturday with grounds opening at 9 a.m. and staying open until 10:30 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for kids under 12, and free for preschoolers.

Saturday will be loaded with events such as the open dairy show, entertainer Circus Johnathan, a performance from the Dylan Wallace Band and Ramblin’ Soul, a motorcycle show and shine, a craft beer and cider festival (which will also run Friday evening), the demo derby, and a showing of the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Montreal Canadians on a big screen.

The grounds open at 8 a.m. Sunday with an entry fee of $10 for adults, $5 for kids under 12, and free for preschoolers—grounds close at 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s events kick off with a community church service at 9:30 a.m. and will also include a baby show, pet show, and milking competition.

For more information about this year’s Bolton Fall Fair, visit boltontractorpull.ca.

