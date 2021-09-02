MISCHIEF AT TRAILWAY KIOSKS

September 2, 2021 · 0 Comments

In the last five weeks, officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have responded to three separate incidents of mischief to the Town of Caledon trailway kiosks.

“First kiosk sign that was damaged is located at the trailhead on Mississauga Road south of Mill Street on the west side of Mississauga Road,” say Police. “The second kiosk sign is located at the trailhead near 14021 Winston Churchill Blvd. The most recent incident occurred at 14633 Creditview Road in which a kiosk sign and bicycle repair stand were damaged.

“This persistent issue comes at a great cost to the Town of Caledon and its residents. Caledon OPP would like to reach out to the local residents and ask to report suspicious activity by calling 1-888-310-1122.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

IMPAIRED DRIVERS

Two impaired drivers were arrested last weekend by the members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

“On Saturday, August 28, 2021, at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers were conducting speed enforcement along Highway 10, when a white Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) was caught going 165 km/h in an 80 km/h zone,” say Police “The officers conducted a traffic stop. Further investigation revealed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was subsequently transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment for further breath tests to be conducted.”

As a result, a 41-year-old resident of Mississauga, was charged with:

Race a motor vehicle – excessive speed

Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration 80 mgs plus

The driver’s vehicle was impounded for 14 days and driver’s licence suspended for 90 days.

The charges have not been proven.

“Later that day, at approximately 10:08 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver on Highway 10. The officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop to investigate the incident further. As a result of the investigation, the driver, Huy Pham, 35, or Toronto, was arrested and charged with Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand.”

The charges have not been proven.

Both accused parties are expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on November 4, 2021 to answer to the charges.

INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO THE MURDER OF SONIA VARASCHIN

It has been 11 years since the brutal murder of Sonia Varaschin and investigators believe someone has a key piece of information that could lead to the killer.

On Monday, August 30, 2010, officers from the former Orangeville Police Service began an investigation after the 42-year-old woman’s white Toyota Corolla was found abandoned behind a business on Broadway in downtown Orangeville.

On the same day, Orangeville Police requested assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On September 5, 2010 Sonia VARASHIN’s remains were found in a wooded area just off of Beechgrove Side Road.

The murder investigation remains active under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

A $50,000 reward, authorized by the Government of the Province of Ontario, remains in place for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Sonia Varaschin.

Over 1,500 tips have been received from the public. Investigators continue to seek the one piece of information that will lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Readers Comments (0)