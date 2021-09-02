Return of Ram Rodeo a major success

By Sam Odrowski

After nearly two years without the annual Ram Rodeo, Headwaters residents were thrilled to see it come back, with both August 28 and 29 completely selling out of tickets.

A total of 1,500 people came through the event each day, helping to raise $5,000 for Tuff Therapeutic Riding Foundation in Mono, which provides therapeutic riding lessons to at-risk youth.

Dufferin Search and Rescue from Headwaters also raised $2,200.

Ross Millar, who’s president of the Ram Rodeo Tour, told the Citizen that the response from attendees of the two-day event was fantastic.

“I think it really turned into a coming out of COVID kickoff party,” said Millar. “I’ve never had so many people actually go out of their way and come and thank us for putting the show on in our 24-year career. It was just fun to see everybody, and everybody was in good spirits, and enjoying themselves.”

Cowboys and cowgirls competed in the local rodeo from all over Ontario and Quebec. The winner of the System Equine Pole Bending competition was Ciera Boniface, with a 20.43 second run to take first place

Chase Strongman won both Saturday and Sundays events in the Novice Bucking Horses category.

The winner of Ram Bull Riding was Nick Goncalves, who had the only qualified eight second ride of the weekend.

Caitlin Johnston won the Alberta Premium Barrel Racing event.

The B&W Trailer Hitches Saddlebronc and Bareback event had no qualified rides, as the bucking horses were full of energy after a long break.

The Case IH Youth events saw some great scores and times, with Mack Moore winning Youth Pole Bending, while Melanie Moossdorff won in Youth Barrel Racing.

Millar said his main message is a thank-you to everyone in the community who supported this year’s Ram Rodeo as well as all of the sponsors who stepped up.

The Ram Rodeo Tour stop at the Orangeville Fairgrounds kicked off this year’s tour, which has six more stops, before finishing off in Newmarket in late October.

