York United tie Atletico Ottawa, smash Masters Futbol

August 26, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

York United could have had two wins this week, but a late equalizer Atletico Ottawa midfielder Alberto Soto spoiled the party.

York, whose three points would have improved the club to an above .500 record, had a flurry of chances against Ottawa in the first 25 minutes. Kingston Jamaica native Nicolas Hamilton, had multiple opportunities only to see the gloves of Dylon Powley keep the ball out of the net.

On the other end, York United keeper Niko Giantsopoulos had some work to do to keep the boys level. In the 33rd minute, a header from Malcolm Shaw was parried aside by Giantsopoulos who was almost beaten at his near post.

In the 55th minute, Giantsopoulos was called upon again. Rafael Nunez at the left corner of the 18-yard-box was looking for the top-right corner of the goal only to be denied.

Just eight minutes later, Milovan Kapor tripped Max Ferrari in the box and York was awarded a penalty. Alvaro Rivero stepped up to the spot to put York United ahead.

Of course, in the 89 minute, Alberto Soto fired off a shot just outside the 18-yard area and found the bottom corner for the equalizer.

Giantsopoulos, who was awarded man of the match, said post-game York was expecting to win.

“Tough game. Both teams had chances. I think either team could have won it. I guess a draw is a fair result,” he said. “But when it’s 89 minute and we’re up one nothing we’re expecting to win. A bit disappointed with the final result.”

Moving into their second game of the week, this match came against League 1 club Masters Futbol Academy in the preliminary round of the Canadian Championship.

Unlike the match against Atletico Ottawa, York United got off to a flying start. Isaiah Johnston slipped the ball through to Max Ferrari and the young man slid the ball into the corner of the net for the early lead.

Since York United opened the floodgates in the 38-minute, they potted home another four goals.

Osvaldo Ramirez, Jordan Wilson and two goals from Julian Ulbricht sealed the 5-0 win over the 2019 League 1 Champions.

“These are difficult games and it can swing both ways. We said at the beginning we have to take control of this game. Often, as you’ve seen in whatever league that it is in cup matches, especially one-off games they’re banana skins. We had to put in a professional performance tonight and we did,” said Jimmy Brennan, Head Coach of York United.

“They showed some good work ethic and we were disciplined in our approach. I thought it was a good performance by the boys tonight.”

York took on HFX Wanderers this Wednesday. The match report for that game, will come next week.

As for the Canadian Championship, York United will take on Toronto FC at BMO Field on September 14.

