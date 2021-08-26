LOADED FIREARMS SEIZED

August 26, 2021 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment charged four individuals and recovered two loaded firearms after reports of a suspicious activity in Bolton.

“On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at approximately 12:47 p.m., uniformed officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment responded to reports of a suspicious activity on Willow Street in Bolton,” say Police. “As a result of the police investigation, several individuals were arrested and a loaded firearm was located.

“Members of the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) further assisted with the investigation and executed a search warrant at a residence on Willow Street and located a second loaded firearm.”

As a result, a 17-year-old youth from Brampton, has been charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a loaded restricted firearm

Carrying concealed weapon

Weapons dangerous

Possession of a firearm contrary to Prohibition Order

Obstruct Peace Officer

Breach of recognizance

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Jahqwan Bucknor, 19, Brampton, stands charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 – two counts

The charges have not been proven.

Terrance Timm, 18, of Toronto, has been charged with:

Obstruct Peace Officer

Failure to comply with undertaking

Failure to comply with release order

The charges have not been proven.

A 16-year-old youth from Brampton stands charged with:

Fail to comply with probation order

The charge has not been proven.

The accused parties are expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date to answer to the charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Caledon OPP CSCU at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest

CHARGES FOLLOW DISTURBANCE CALL

Members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in relation to a disturbance call in the Town of New Tecumseth.

“On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at approximately 4:48 p.m., police were called to an address on 5th Line in New Tecumseth, for a report of a disturbance,” say Police. “Police arrived on scene and located two females with serious injuries. A male was arrested at the scene without incident.

“One victim received medical treatment and has since been released. The second victim remains in a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries.”

As a result of the investigation, the male has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

Attempt to commit murder, contrary to s. 239(1)(b)

Aggravated assault, contrary to s. 268 – two counts

Fail to comply with undertaking, contrary to s. 145(4)(a) – two counts

Assault with a weapon, contrary to s. 267(a)

The accused remains in custody pending his next appearance before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie, scheduled for September 29, 2021.

The charges have not been proven.

In order to protect the identity of the victims, the identity of the accused will not be released.

The Nottawasaga Major Crime Unit is continuing the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Readers Comments (0)