CDS grad Goodrow to bring Stanley Cup home next Thursday

August 19, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

New York Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow, a former student at King’s Country Day School, will be bringing the Stanley Cup to Machell Park in his hometown of Aurora on August 26.

Goodrow, who has twice won the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning over the past two seasons, will bring the cup home for the first time since St. Louis Blues centre Robert Thomas did three years back.

This marks the third consecutive year an Aurora resident has lifted the illustrious trophy and Mayor Tom Mrakas says this is significant for the Town.

“This is a great way for the Town to come together and celebrate something as we have been cooped up and stuck at home and trying to work through this pandemic,” he said. “We didn’t get to celebrate last year when Barclay won and I think we’ll be able to celebrate more because he’s won it back-to-back.

“Now I think we’ll be able to celebrate more because he’s won it back-to-back. It’s a phenomenal feat as we know it because it doesn’t happen often in sports and to be a part of a team that was able to achieve that two years in a row it’s incredible. It’s something that all of us in Aurora are very proud of.”

Celebrating with Barclay for the second consecutive year are his parents John and Janice Goodrow.

The Goodrows, who travelled to the bubble in Edmonton last year and along with only six other parents from the Tampa Bay Lightning, had the pleasure of celebrating the victory in the dressing room.

This past year, the Goodrows travelled down to Tampa Bay to see the Lightning defeat the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five and lift the trophy once again. They also attended the boat parade.

And the more John thought about it, all the more reason how special it will be to bring the cup to the Town of Aurora.

“The more we think about Barclay’s day winning the Stanley Cup and the celebration, we realize how special that trophy is to many people,” he says. “It’s fantastic for Barclay to be able to share it with the minor league boys and girls who are playing in Aurora now, share it with former teammates of his from Aurora, from Brampton and North Bay, and other players who he played against in the league,” John said.

“It’s going to be special to have all those people plus family, friends and others down in Aurora that we haven’t met. We know they will be at Machell for the celebration.”

Both Mayor Mrakas and Mr. Goodrow touched on the impact this will have on young hockey players in the community. They said that players in the community should know that anything is possible.

And, for a player like Goodrow, who went undrafted, any route is possible to enter the NHL and as long as you work hard, you will be successful.

For those who wish to attend, you should arrive at Machell Park at no later than 11:15 a.m. There will be a process to enter the area and representatives from the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame will be speaking at 12 noon.

Barclay Goodrow is expected to bring the cup to the park around 1 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)