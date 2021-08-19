LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES FOLLOWING TWO VEHICLE CRASH

On Thursday, August 12, at approximately 4:54 p.m., officers from the OPP’s Caledon Detachment responded to a serious collision near the intersection of King Street and Highway 10 in the Town of Caledon.

“The collision involved two vehicles – a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and a medium-duty truck,” say Police. “Initial investigation revealed that the SUV was travelling eastbound on King Street. As the SUV approached Highway 10, it collided with the rear of a truck that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of King Street and Highway 10.

“The driver of the SUV, an 18-year-old male from Caledon, was airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck did not report any injuries at the time of the collision.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage of this collision is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers

at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

King Street was closed between Sloan Drive and Highway 10 while the OPP Central Region Traffic Incident Management Efficiency (TIME) Team assisted with the investigation. King Street has since re-opened.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY LEADS TO DISCOVERY OF LOADED FIREARMS

Officers from the Caledon OPP charged four individuals and recovered two loaded firearms after reports of a suspicious activity in Bolton.

“On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at approximately 12:47 p.m., uniformed officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment responded to reports of a suspicious activity on Willow Street in Bolton,” say Police. “As a result of the police investigation, several individuals were arrested and a loaded firearm was located.

“Members of the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) further assisted with the investigation and executed a search warrant at a residence on Willow Street and located a second loaded firearm.”

As a result, a 17-yeard old youth from Brampton, has been charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a loaded restricted firearm

Carrying concealed weapon

Weapons dangerous

Possession of a firearm contrary to Prohibition Order

Obstruct Peace Officer

Breach of recognizance

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Jahqwan Bucknor, 19, Brampton, stands charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 – two counts

The charge has not been proven.

Terrance Timm, 18, of Toronto, has been charged with:

Obstruct Peace Officer

Failure to comply with undertaking

Failure to comply with release order

The charges have not been proven.

A 16-year-old youth from Brampton stands charged with:

Fail to comply with probation order

The charge has not been proven.

The accused parties are expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date to answer to the charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Caledon OPP CSCU at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

IMPAIRED DRIVING

On Monday, August 16, at approximately 7 a.m., uniformed members from the Caledon OPP Detachment responded to a traffic complaint involving an impaired driver on Highway 50 in Bolton.

“Information was received that a white Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) that was driving erratically was observed entering a truck yard on Parr Boulevard,” say Police. “The officers attended and located the suspect vehicle. As a result of the police investigation, the driver was arrested and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where breath samples were obtained resulting in a reading of 290 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.”

As a result, a 33-year-old driver from Toronto, stands charged with:

Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Exceeding 80 mgs

The driver received a 90-day driver’s license suspension and a 7-day vehicle impound.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 28, 2021 to answer to the charge.

The charges have not been proven.

SINGLE VEHICLE COLLISION

On Wednesday, August 11, the Caledon OPP Detachment charged a driver with impaired operation following a single vehicle collision.

At approximately, 4:27 p.m., members of the Caledon OPP responded to a single vehicle rollover on Humber Station Road in the Town of Caledon.

The officers attended and conducted an investigation. As a result of the investigation, John Kiernan, 67, of Caledon, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Drive vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 21, 2021 to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The driver’s license of the accused party has been suspended for 90 days and the involved vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

DRUG ARREST

On Tuesday, August 10, at approximately 9 p.m., uniformed officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Boston Mills Road in the Town of Caledon.

“The responding officers located the vehicle and conducted an investigation,” say Police. “As a result of the investigation, a significant quantity of suspected heroin, methamphetamine, as well as credit cards were located.”

As a result, the driver, Randhir Somal, 48, of Caledon, has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance – heroin

Possession of a schedule I substance – methamphetamine

Possession of fraudulent credit card

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 18, 2021 to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“In order to protect our communities, our members are always on the lookout for suspicious activity,” say Police. “You can help keep your community safe by reporting suspicious activity to police or Crime Stoppers. Reporting suspicious activity immediately can help police prevent or interrupt crime.”

