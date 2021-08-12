F45 Bolton South hosts grand opening as they aim to make a healthy difference in the community

By Rob Paul

On Saturday, August 7, F45 Bolton South hosted their grand opening.

The fitness facility is brand new to Caledon—located at 14 McEwan Drive West in Bolton—and kicked off opening with a live DJ, fitness classes, and local vendors.

Mayor Allan Thompson paid a visit to the grand opening to show his support for both local businesses and the importance of health and fitness in the community.

“Supporting new and existing small businesses is a key priority for me as we journey down the road to post pandemic recovery and renewal,” said Thompson. “Businesses that focus on health and wellness are so important to residents and our community. I welcome F45 to the Town of Caledon.”

The plan to host a grand opening came when the team at F45 Bolton South wanted to show the community support and offer them a fun day while getting residents in the area excited about the new facility.

“We’ve been waiting to open our doors to the community for months,” said F45 Bolton South co-owner Aliya D. “It has been a very tough year and we are so happy to finally be able to open and celebrate.”

Showing the community that they care was a priority for the F45 Bolton South team both because they know how community-driven Caledon is, also because the fitness world is predicated on supporting one another.

“The team at F45 Bolton South thought it was a great idea to show our community spirit because, at F45, we are a fitness family, and we would love for everyone to have a safe and great fitness experience as a community,” Aliya said. “We believe in providing a non-judgmental space for everyone to train and feel comfortable.”

After the fitness world took a hit with the closures of gyms on and off throughout the pandemic, Aliya says they were on cloud nine to finally be able to host the grand opening and they were proud to see support from the Mayor on their big day.

“The team at F45 Bolton South has worked hard on organizing the grand opening and connecting with the local community to sponsor our event,” she said. “F45 Bolton South values supporting and promoting other local businesses, and that is exactly what we set out to do for the event. It was a pleasure to have the Mayor involved and show his support for our business during one of the most challenging times in the fitness industry.”

After a long hiatus for gyms during the most recent lockdown, Ontario’s reopening is under way which means the fitness world and facilities like F45 Bolton South can start making a difference once again. Aliya can’t wait to show Caledon what they have to offer with their unique workout program.

“The team is so excited to get back to making a positive impact on health in the lives of our members, build connections and motivate each other,” she said. “At F45 our motto is ‘Team Training, Life Changing,’ and this is exactly what we want to share with the community!”

The concept behind F45 is a 45-minute HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workout class that is a mix of circuit and HIIT-style workouts geared toward everyday movements. HIIT is based around putting the body into a fast-paced anaerobic exercise with short resting periods in between to keep the heart rate up which in turn burns more fat.

To learn more about F45 Bolton South, visit f45training.ca/boltonsouth/home.

