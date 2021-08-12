FATAL INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT

August 12, 2021 · 0 Comments

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Ministry of Labour are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in the work yard in the area of Airport Road and King Street in the Town of Caledon.

“On Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at approximately 4:20 p.m., officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment, along with Caledon Fire and Emergency Services, responded to a call for service at a work yard,” say Police.

“An individual was located with vital signs absent and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Initial investigation indicated that the male victim had parked his pickup truck with a small trailer attached, and exited the vehicle. The truck rolled backward pinning the male between the vehicle and trailer.

“The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.”

Caledon OPP, with the assistance of the Central Region Traffic Incident Management Efficiency (TIME) Team, attended to assist with the investigation. The Ministry of Labour continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS). You can also submit information online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. Being anonymous, you will not be required to testify in court and information you provide may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

FAMILY DISPUTE LEADS TO

CRIMINAL CHARGES

In July of 2021, members from the Caledon OPP Detachment, responded to a family dispute, which involved utterance of death threats.

“In August of 2021, as a result of the police investigation, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the Town of Caledon, which resulted in the seizure of multiple firearms and ammunition,” say Police. “A 32-year-old male from Caledon has been charged with Uttering Threats in relation to this investigation. The accused party is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date to answer to the charge.”

The charges have not been proven.

The name of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

GUNSHOTS INVESTIGATED

On Thursday, August 5, at approximately 1:46 a.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of gunshots in the rural area of Bramalea Road and Boston Mills Road.

Once on scene, the officers located shell casings on the roadway.

“The investigation is ongoing by the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit with the assistance of Forensic Identification Services (FIS),” say Police.

Bramalea Road was closed between Boston Mills and King Street for the investigation of the scene; Bramalea Road has since been re-opened.

The investigation has identified no public safety concerns.

Caledon OPP is asking the residents to check their security cameras for suspicious people, vehicles or activity on August 5, 2021 between 12:00 a.m. – 2 a.m. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this incident, please call the Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS). You can also submit information online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. Being anonymous, you will not be required to testify in court and information you provide may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

MOTORCYCLIST CHARGED AFTER DRIVING ON SIDEWALK

On Monday, August 9, 2021, at approximately 8:24 p.m., officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment were conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Mayfield Road and Dixie Road in the Town of Caledon.

“During these patrols, an officer observed a black motorcycle with obstructed plate travelling eastbound on Mayfield Road,” say Police. “The motorcycle was seen cutting across three lanes of traffic and continuing driving on the sidewalk nearly striking a pedestrian, and vehicle making a turn.

“The rider attempted to re-enter traffic on Mayfield Road, however, lost control of the motorcycle and was subsequently placed under arrest.”

As a result, Jordan Guida, 20, of Vaughan, has been charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Race a motor vehicle – stunt

Obstruct plate

Operate a vehicle without insurance

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 21, 2021 to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The motorcycle was impounded for 14 days and the accused party’s licence was suspended for seven days.

EXCAVATOR THEFT

On Monday, August 9, the Dufferin OPP Detachment responded to a reported theft of a Kubota excavator that occurred from an address on 15th Sideroad in Amaranth.

The complainant indicated that the excavator was stolen from a construction site sometime between Sunday, August 8 and Monday, August 9, 2021.

Excavator description: Kubota RX 503, teal in colour.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Readers Comments (0)