COVID cases in Peel and Caledon trend upwards as Dr. Loh states students need to be fully vaccinated by August 24

August 12, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Rob Paul

The total amount of cases of COVID-19 in the Peel continues to trend upward weekly.

The Region’s total sits at 112,265 cases with 275 cases over the last week—nearly 100 more than the previous week (186).

The death count continues to trend upward as well, with the total moving to 877 with 32 new deaths over the last week.

In Caledon, the case total has increased to 4,491 with 32 new cases since last week, more than double than the new case count in the previous week (14). There were no new deaths with the total staying at 20.

As Ontario inches closer to the return of school in September, Dr. Lawrence Loh, Medical Officer of Health for the Peel Region, has stated the eligible Peel students must get their second dose by August 24 to be fully protected when in-person learning resumes.

With the increased worry of a fourth wave coming in the fall as the Delta variant continues to make its impact felt, Loh is urging parents to ensure their children are fully vaccinated.

“Especially youth 12-plus and everyone heading back to school, time is running out to get your full protection before school starts,” Loh said during a Brampton news conference. “You need to have your second dose on or before August 24 to allow that two weeks for your body to have that full immunity.”

Peel Public Health has stated that for a safe return to school in September, its aiming for 100 per cent of those between the ages of 12 and 17 to be vaccinated. As of August 11, 58.6 per cent of that population has both doses of the vaccine.

In total, Peel has administered 2,223,509 doses of the vaccine—33,759 doses in the last seven-day cycle (August 2 to 8). Across the entire Region, 1,227,633 residents have initiated the vaccine with 995,876 having completed the two-dose process.

That brings Peel to 70.9 per cent one-dose vaccination coverage and 60.7 per cent completed vaccination coverage. The adult (18+) population is currently at 82 per cent one-dose coverage and 70.9 per cent completed vaccination coverage.

Coinciding with the need to have full vaccine coverage as the Delta variant trends the Province towards a potential fourth wave, Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones announced the Government of Ontario has partnered with Metrolinx to provide easier access to the vaccine.

Two buses will be turned into mobile vaccine clinics and travel across the Greater Golden Horseshoe. The GO-VAXX buses are travelling to malls, festivals, community hubs and events throughout the summer and fall across the Region.

Each bus operates as a fully functioning vaccine clinic with the necessary supplies and trained staff to provide assistance to people and ensure vaccines are administered safely. All COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed on board, including the required pre-vaccination screening and post-vaccination monitoring.

Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible for the GO-VAXX and no appointment is necessary. The GO-VAXX will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.

The schedule for the GO-VAXX, begins Thursday, August 12 in Brampton and runs until Tuesday, August 17 going through the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

To book a vaccine in Peel Region or to check for upcoming pop-up clinics, visit peelregion.ca/coronavirus/vaccine/book-appointment/#popup.

