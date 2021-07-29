More needs to be done to foster road safety, waste

OUR READERS WRITE

I moved to Caledon in December 2019, just ahead of the pandemic.

My husband and I decided on Caledon for many reasons, but one of our top priorities was road cycling. While my husband is an advanced rider and a member of local groups, I am more of an intermediate rider and I missed out on joining a cycling club because of the various safety measures that were put in place due to COVID. Needless to say, I’ve spent most of my rides on my own and I don’t clock very fast speeds. This gives me a chance to really take in my surroundings while I ride and in Caledon, that includes all of the garbage on the roadsides.

I am appalled at the amount of tossed alcohol bottles and various beer cans that I pass on the side of the road. Just the other day, I passed a case of beer with several cans still inside. I have a family history of alcoholism, so I may be more attuned to the signs of misuse, abuse and overuse when it comes to drinking. The tossed cans are a very clear sign of a systemic problem in our area. One can only imagine what is going on in a car when the passengers or the driver think it is appropriate to throw any garbage, especially empty beer cans, out the window of a vehicle.

The OPP has a strong presence in Caledon. The local papers publish the names of offenders in an effort to raise awareness. What we need is real action here. I don’t pretend to have all the answers, but I would like to think that if the OPP would spend some time patrolling the area at night and on weekends, this may have a positive effect on this problem.

Signage and education campaigns are also something that the Mayor’s office could investigate, but I for one would like to do more to limit driving under the influence and to enjoy this beautiful area without the backdrop of garbage, cans and other waste that has collected in the ditches and on the shoulders. We also all deserve to be able to enjoy the roads, trails and beautiful countryside without the threat of being injured or killed by reckless or inebriated drivers.

Kari Macer

Caledon

