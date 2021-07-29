Paramount Fine Foods honours “Everyday Heroes” in Peel

July 29, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Paramount Fine Foods is recognizing notable organizations this summer through fundraising efforts and restaurant discounts.

With the pandemic seemingly coming to an end, it’s important to remember the sacrifices “everyday community heroes” have made and continue to make every day. That is why Paramount Fine Foods has launched a recognition program, that’s running throughout the summer, to highlight the amazing organizations the restaurant has worked with over the past year through its Everyday Heroes campaign.

Since the pandemic began last spring, Paramount has made it their mission to give back to the communities that need it most, working with many grassroot organizations, healthcare institutions, and non-profits across the GTA through meal donation initiatives.

This summer, Paramount will be recognizing these heroes on its social media platforms to share with its communities, as well as providing a special restaurant offer every Tuesday for members of the organizations. Proceeds from other select products will be donated to these groups.

“We have worked with so many amazing organizations throughout this past year, and we’re thrilled to give them the recognition they deserve,” says Mohamad Fakih, CEO of Paramount Fine Foods. “These individuals dedicate their lives to giving back, and this is a small way we can thank them for their efforts and commitment.”

The campaign kicked off last week with the recognition of Mississauga firefighters. The second group Paramount Fine Foods has chosen to highlight as a part of its Everyday Heroes initiative is the Region of Peel staff running the fixed community clinic out of the International Centre, who have been administering COVID vaccines for months. Several other organizations will be recognized on a weekly basis, with one chosen to highlight every Tuesday.

“The Region of Peel staff have worked tirelessly to get our communities vaccinated and safe,” says Fakih. “Day after day, they give their time, energy and dedication to ensure the health of our community. Because of efforts like theirs, so many people have been vaccinated and the temporary clinic can now close. We are helping to celebrate their job well done by donating 120 meals for the staff to enjoy on Sunday, their last day of operations in the community, in addition to our endless appreciation for their efforts in the fight against the pandemic.”

Paramount Fine Foods began as one Middle Eastern Restaurant in Mississauga, and is now the fastest growing Middle Eastern food chain in Canada with more than 60 restaurants. Paramount flew in renowned international chefs to share the most authentic Lebanese recipes using the freshest and finest ingredients which have been passed down for generations to enjoy.

For more information about Paramount Fine Foods and its initiatives, please visit www.paramountfinefoods.com.

