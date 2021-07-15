INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO EARLY MORNING SHOOTING

On Saturday, June 26, at approximately 6:16 a.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment of the OPP responded to a reported shooting on a private property located in the area of Highway 10 and Escarpment Side Road in the Town of Caledon.

“Upon arrival, officers located a victim, a 40-year-old male of Mississauga, suffering from a gunshot wound,” say Police. “The victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries. A second victim, a 26-year-old male of Brampton, was located off-site. The individual sustained non-serious injuries.

“Police believe that this was an isolated incident.”

As a result of the police investigation, Brandon Vidinha, 22, of Caledon, was arrested on July 10, 2021, and charged with:

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Accessory after the fact to commit indictable offence

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date.

The charges have not been proven.

The second suspect, Johnathan Rodrigues, 26, of Brampton, remains at large.

“The suspect is considered armed and dangerous,” say Police. “Anyone who may know of the whereabouts of the wanted suspect or who may come into contact with the suspect – do not approach, call 9-1-1 immediately.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

THEFT CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon OPP responded to several reported incidents of theft that occurred sometime overnight between Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13, 2021, throughout the Town of Caledon.

“It was determined that a group of suspects were targeting high-end vehicles at night, stealing the vehicles with keys left inside,” say Police. “As a result of the police investigation led by the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit, an arrest was made in connection to three vehicles that were stolen from McCauley Drive and Briarwood Drive.”

As a result, Sarkis Karkozian, 19, of Toronto, stands charged with:

Theft of a motor vehicle – three counts

Trespassing at night – two counts

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date.

The charges have not been proven.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in relation to this investigation, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

Caledon OPP continues to remind local residents that theft is a crime of opportunity. A criminal searches for unattended or unsecured property to steal. Always secure your vehicle by removing car keys, locking all doors and windows, removing all valuables from plain view, and never leaving your car running and unattended.

IMPAIRED DRIVING

On Sunday, July 11, at approximately 10 p.m., officers from the Community Response Unit of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a vehicle travelling at a dangerously high rate of speed on Highway 10 in the Town of Caledon.

“The vehicle was caught travelling 185 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone, while making a series of high-speed lane changes and weaving through the southbound traffic on Highway 10,” say Police.

“The officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested the driver for Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Stunt Driving. Further investigation revealed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was subsequently transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where breath samples were obtained resulting in a reading of 180 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.”

As a result, a 24-year-old resident of Brampton, was charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Operation while impaired

Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration 80 mgs plus

Race a motor vehicle – excessive speed

Novice driver – Blood Alcohol Concentration above zero

Possess more than one licence.

The driver’s vehicle was impounded for 14 days and driver’s licence suspended for 90 days.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on September 23, 2021 to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

OFF-ROAD VEHICLE COMPLAINTS

Officers from the Caledon OPP continue to respond to traffic complaints involving Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), which include All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV).

“Recently officers responding to a complaint on Innis Lake Road observed and stopped an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) being operated by an unlicensed driver and young passenger,” say Police. “The vehicle was not plated or insured and the riders were not wearing helmets. The owner of the ATV was charged with having allowing the ATV to be operated with no insurance and educated about the serious safety implications of allowing a young non-licensed and ill-equipped riders to operate the ATV on the roadway.

“In another incident an officer observed an un-plated dirt bike on Old Church Road. The driver was charged for license and plate offences.”

Caledon OPP would like to remind ORV operators that the use of ORVs is not permitted on roadways or public land within the Town of Caledon. Operators should exercise caution and ride within the laws:

An Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) is a general term used to capture a number of different vehicles designed for off-road such as All-Terrain Vehicles, Two-Up ATVs, Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles and Utility Terrain Vehicles.

ATVs and ORVs may not be ridden on or along any public roadways within the Town of Caledon.

The Town’s by-laws do not permit the operation of any motorized vehicles on the Town’s trails or parks properties. Anyone found to be operating a motorized vehicle including ATVs and ORVs is in violation of the Town’s by-laws will be charged.

There are no public trails owned or maintained by the Town of Caledon that permit motorized vehicles. However, the Central Ontario ATV club maintains trails, where ATVs are permitted to be ridden. For maps, fees and regulations regarding the use of these trails, please contact the Central Ontario ATV Club by visiting www.coatv.ca.

ORVs are permitted to be driven only on private property where the vehicle is owned or where permission has been granted by the owner of the property. If permission has been granted, proof of such permission must be carried with the driver of the ORV at all times.

Those riders who operate their ORVs within laws are reminded to:

Always wear a comfortable, well-fitted and fastened approved helmet

Never drink and ride

Take a safety course and get to know your equipment

Stay in control and ride within your skill level

Know your responsibilities wherever you ride

Let someone know your trip or activity plans

