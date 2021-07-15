Steve Hayward honoured as Caledon’s 2021 Senior of the Year

By Rob Paul

On Wednesday morning, the Town of Caledon presented resident Steve Hayward with the 2021 Senior of the Year distinction at a private COVID-safe ceremony in Alton.

The ceremony included Hayward’s wife Janette, Mayor Allan Thompson, and Councillors Lynn Kiernan, Ian Sinclair, Tony Rosa, and Jennifer Innis.

At the previous night’s Town Council meeting, Mayor Thompson and Council recognized Hayward as this year’s award winner.

“In all my years involved in public life, I’ve rarely met anyone who is as widely committed in so many ways to bettering the community,” said Thompson. “From service clubs to sports to the Agricultural Society to the Legion, Steve is the type of guy who always steps forward when there is a need in the community.”

Hayward is a lifelong Caledon resident having been born and raised with 12 siblings on the corner of Dixie Road and Olde Base Line. He’s always been heavily involved in the community and was a vocal advocate that led to renaming part of Dixie Road as a Veteran’s Highway.

He coached local hockey, lacrosse, and baseball teams throughout his life in Caledon, and for over 10 years, he’s volunteered to help the Alton Millpond Hockey tournament as icemaker and sweeper.

Hayward is currently an active member of the Caledon East Lions Club, and one of the founders of the Caledon Lions Club and has spent years supporting Lions International.

On top of his work with local athletics and the Lions, Hayward founded Club Caledon. The club supports Caledon youth by raising funds from sales, dances, and community events.

He also helped and volunteered with the Caledon Agricultural Society, and he is on the executive of the Alton Legion. He was head of the Legion’s building program that recently completed a $400,000 project to replace the roof.

As a former Town employee, Hayward is also known for his work as “Mr. Santa,” having suited up in the famous red suit at several Christmas events across Caledon over the years.

Hayward said that he feels very fortunate to have at his side, his lifelong love and wife Janette, three amazing children and their equally amazing spouses, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

