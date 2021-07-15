Expanded emergency shelter announced for Peel Region

July 15, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Rob Paul

On Monday, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark and Peel Regional Chair Nando Iannicca announced the Ontario government is providing almost $7.6 million to help create an emergency shelter and support more families who are homeless in Peel Region.

The funding is being delivered through the Social Services Relief Fund and will be used to convert a former hotel into approximately 120 permanent emergency shelter units.

“Our government wants to ensure that vulnerable people in Peel Region get access to safe housing during COVID-19 and beyond,” said Nina Tangri, MPP for Mississauga – Streetsville. “That is why we are helping to provide more permanent emergency shelter space that is close to important services like transit and health care.”

The new Peel Family Shelter, located at 2420 Surveyor Road in Mississauga, will replace the former 60-unit family shelter at 1767 Dundas St. East. The new units will be equipped with private washrooms – a best practice recommended by public health experts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 – and will be close to transit, dental, medical and pharmacy services, as well as parks and the Meadowvale library.

“Our government’s $765 million investment through the Social Services Relief Fund is helping vulnerable people across Ontario,” said Clark. “We are committed to working with our partners to create housing that helps support people who are at risk of, or experiencing homelessness.”

The shelter opened in January 2021, with renovations expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“The Region of Peel is thrilled to announce the relocation of the Peel Family Shelter in Mississauga,” said Iannicca. “This relocation will meet increasing shelter demand by adding 60 beds, while reducing emergency shelter overflow costs.

“The new site will be walking distance to neighbourhood amenities and community spaces. Peel Family Shelter plays an essential role in keeping families experiencing homelessness safe. On behalf of Peel Regional Council, I want to thank the Ontario government for funding this relocation project.”

Peel Region is receiving $32.1 million through Ontario’s Social Services Relief Fund, which is partially funded through the joint federal-provincial Safe Restart Agreement. This funding is helping municipalities and Indigenous program partners protect the health of shelter staff and residents, create longer-term housing solutions and support vulnerable Ontarians affected by COVID-19, including those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson says he is glad to see provincial support going towards a key cause in the Region and hopes it offers more families safe spaces and those in need somewhere to stay.

“Peel Regional Council remains committed to supporting programs and strategies aimed to help families who are facing homelessness,” said Thompson. “A big thank you to our Provincial partners for funding an emergency shelter which will give families in crisis an interim option and time to find more permanent housing.”

The Region has four emergency shelters in Brampton and Mississauga and two transitional housing facilities in Mississauga. Other agencies also provide emergency shelter for women and children in Brampton and Mississauga and Peel Family Shelter looks to find the right place for people who are at-risk or dealing with homelessness.

Shelters in Peel have 24-hour staffing and supports for people who need it and Sylvia Jones, MPP Dufferin-Caledon, sees this investment as reinforcement of the government ultimately looking to help those in need.

“Peel Family Shelter provides emergency shelter for individuals and families who need it,” said Jones. “This provincial funding helps Peel Family Shelter expand their outreach and be able to assist more residents in a location that is close to community facilities and services.”

