York United falls to Cavalry

June 30, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

York United fell 2-1 to Cavalry FC at IG Field in Winnipeg in the first game of the 2021-2022 campaign.

York, who looked threatening for the first 25 minutes of the match, couldn’t capitalize on a few plays in transition as crosses were whipped into the danger area. Calvary’s defenders and goalkeeper Marco Carducci were put to a few tests to clear the danger.

But just six minutes later in the 31st minute, Cavalry winger Jose Escalante’s neat cross found the head of his teammate and opposite-side winger Sergio Camargo who swiftly headed home the club’s season opener.

In the second half things began to plummet for York. United’s defender Roger Thompson received a pass from his goalkeeper Nathan Ingham inside the 18-yard-box. From his blind side, Thompson didn’t see Escalante zooming in and failed to clear the area in time. Upon attempting to clear, Escalante deflected the ball into the back of the net.

Since that mishap, York did everything in their power to fight back. After squandering a few opportunities that could have very well turned into goals, it took a spectacular free kick from midfielder Diyaeddine Abzi to put United within one in the in the 79th minute.

It was, to United’s fortune, too late as Cavalry held on to seal the victory.

If there is any takeaway from this match is York United did control possession of the ball in the second half far better than in the first.

United had only 35.3 per cent possession in the first half and in the second half, head coach Jimmy Brennan surely turned the ideology around. United held 53.9 per cent possession and definitely controlled the tempo of the match in what is a good sign moving forward for the rest of the season.

Moving forward into their next few games, it was confirmed by Canadian Premier League commissioner David Clanachan earlier in the week that the bubble format the league is currently seeing is only temporary.

Clanachan said until health measures and government restriction are alleviated, the CPL plans to have their teams back in their own stadiums with fans in the stands at some point throughout the year.

But until then things will remain status quo. York United will take on Pacific FC Thursday evening at 5 p.m.

To view the match, you can do so on One Soccer.

Readers Comments (0)