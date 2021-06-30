POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTINGS

On Saturday, June 26, 2021, at approximately 6:16 a.m., officers from the Caledon OPP responded to a reported shooting on a private property located in the area of Highway 10 and Escarpment Side Road in the Town of Caledon.

“Upon arrival, officers located a victim, a 40-year-old male of Mississauga, suffering from a gunshot wound,” say Police. “The victim was transported to a trauma center with serious injuries.

“As a result of the police investigation, a second victim, a 26-year-old male of Brampton, was located off-site. The individual sustained non-serious injuries.

“The suspect(s) remain outstanding. The multiple witnesses involved in this investigation are providing limited cooperation with police. The investigation is ongoing by the Caledon Detachment Major Crime Unit. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

“Police believe that this was an isolated incident. There is no ongoing public safety concern to the local residents.”

ELECTRIC BIKE OPERATOR

ARRESTED FOR IMPAIRED

On Wednesday, June 23, at approximately 8:25 p.m., officers from the Caledon OPP responded to a reported collision in the area of Highway 50 and Buckstown Trail in the Town of Caledon.

“Once on scene, the officers determined that an e-bike operator, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, had fallen off his e-bike,” say Police. “The operator was transported to a local hospital with non-serious injuries.”

As a result of the police investigation, the e-bike operator, Richard Harris, 44, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired, and

Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) 80 plus

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on September 2, 2021, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“Caledon OPP is reminding motorists that under the Criminal Code, the definition of a ‘motor vehicle’ includes an e-bike, and anyone operating an e-bike intoxicated could be charged for impaired driving. If convicted, the offender would be subject to the Criminal Code penalties, including a fine or jail time, and a driving prohibition.”

ROAD RAGE

On Tuesday, June 22, at approximately 3:28 p.m., uniformed officers from the Caledon OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Beech Grove Side Road in the Town of Caledon.

“Police investigation revealed that the collision occurred as a result of road rage,” say the OPP. “As a result, Joshua Hobbs, 21, of Caledon, has been charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on September 2, 2021 to answer to the charge.”

The charge has not been proven.

Road rage can include any of the following driving behaviors:

Tailgating or following a vehicle at an unsafe distance

Yelling or cursing at other drivers

Cutting off another driver intentionally

Blocking entry to another vehicle

Speeding

Weaving through traffic

Honking angrily

Making obscene gestures to other drivers

Intentionally hitting another car

Getting out of a vehicle and confronting another driver

Physically assaulting another

Caledon OPP is reminding drivers that road rage is a serious and dangerous action that puts others at risk. To avoid road rage:

Resist retaliation

Let them pass

If you feel rage, pull over and breathe

