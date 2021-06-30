Real accountability needed on Climate Change: Reader

June 30, 2021

As a mother, teacher, member of ecoCaledon and Caledon resident, I worry about our collective future.

According to the best available science, the next decade will determine whether or not the world will be on track to keep warming below 1.5 C to avoid the most dangerous impacts of climate chaos. We have no time to waste.

Canada is doing more than ever to act on climate change, yet our climate targets are still critically insufficient, and are among the least ambitious targets compared to other developed countries.

To be equitable and in line with climate science, Canada must set an emissions reduction target of at least 60 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 and implement an achievable plan to get us there.

Canada has missed every greenhouse gas target it has set, so we must establish accountability to ensure current and future governments meet our climate targets.

Canada’s Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act (Bill C-12) was developed to address this but has been stalled in Parliament.

The solutions are already available! Let’s set scientifically grounded targets, establish real accountability measures, and call for real change.



Betty de Groot

Bolton

