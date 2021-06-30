Residents able to enjoy Badlands once again – with restrictions

June 30, 2021

By Rob Paul

With Ontario’s continuing reopening, one of Caledon’s premier destinations is open to the public once again.

The Cheltenham Badlands are frequented by tourists and community members, among many of the reasons, because of the noteworthy Queenston shale which gives the land its red colour.

The transition into the reopen during the pandemic hasn’t been too difficult for Credit Valley Conservation after dealing with a similar situation in 2020. The extra time has only allowed staff to be more prepared for the traffic this year.

“The opening of the Cheltenham Badlands was similar in nature to last year, it’s just happening later in the 2021 season,” said Evan Orme, CVC Superintendent. “CVC has followed direction from the province closely to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors once the Badlands reopened. Staff have worked hard to maintain the trails and establish safety measures for everyone visiting the site. We’ve got a mandatory reservation system in place, which we implemented last year, so we were ready to reopen as the province moved into Step 1 of the three-step roadmap to reopen plan.”

With many people looking for outdoor activities both because of the summer weather and due to indoor restrictions, the Badlands are quickly becoming a go-to spot again with the recent reopening.

“We’re definitely seeing a lot of interest,” he said. “Since we reopened on June 19, the park is seeing a lot of visitors who are anxious to get out and enjoy the outdoors. The Cheltenham Badlands is a small property with limited parking, so we have a mandatory reservation system in place to help manage traffic at the site. Our reservation system allows visitors to plan their visit by booking up to two weeks in advance. It also ensures we limit the number of people onsite at one time to keep physical distancing in place.”

Due to the sudden return of people to the area, there is more concern over how roughly the environment could be impacted, but Orme says thanks to the online booking system they’re able to have a good handle on things.

“Our reservation system means we can manage the number of people at the park at any given time,” he said. “It allows us to create the conditions needed for safe physical distancing and to ensure everyone has an enjoyable experience. It also allows us to maintain a sustainable approach to park and trail management. Trails have been maintained in preparation for reopening. Following park rules and staying on the trails helps to minimize the impact on the surrounding natural area which includes sensitive plant and wildlife species. Practicing proper park etiquette helps to preserve these areas for future generations to enjoy.”

To help maintain the Badlands and stop further erosion to the area, there are specific measures in place to protect the sensitive landscape.

