Caledon gets new junior team into NDBL

June 24, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

There’s a new baseball team in Caledon.

The Caledon Nationals (previously known as the Bolton Braves) have had a junior team accepted into the North Dufferin Baseball League this year.

VP of Rep for Caledon Baseball and this year’s head coach Bill O’Neil says the reason to join was to provide an opportunity for over-aged players who missed out last year.

“Originally it was U-21. The problem is, since COVID they bumped it up to U-22 now,” O’Neil explained.

“A lot of 22-year-olds never had a last year. Once you hit over 21, you’re supposed to move on to senior which would be to the Dodgers or the Brewers.”

O’Neil recognized the need in the Town and once last year’s season shut down due to COVID-19 he began organizing a group of players that would be interested in playing junior. He liked the NDBL and he knows Bolton Brewers head coach Mike Wallace personally.

Caledon, which currently has two senior teams registered in the NDBL, will now be providing a much-needed outlet for players who will exit the midget level. For players currently in midget, O’Neil said he may call them up for a chance to make a few appearances in junior.

Since moving to Bolton over 25 years ago, O’Neil immediately got involved in the local baseball community. He won two Ontario Baseball Association championships with the Bolton Braves.

Now with a formal name-change to the organization, O’Neil hopes the fresh new feel to the sporting entity will bring in a championship but ultimately for this year in particular it’s all about having fun.

“I want these guys to go out there and have some fun. Obviously, we want to win. I’d like to see them all play, we’re all here to play,” O’Neil said.

“We got a good group of guys here. We all get along.”

But, of course, there is a wait time that interferes in doing so. On June 27, O’Neil is scheduled to meet with the NDBL over Zoom to discuss the steps to take moving forward with the other five teams in the league. After that, it all depends on the government with when games will be permitted. The hope is that day comes sooner rather than later.

Even while waiting the work won’t stop now. O’Neil is scheduling a practice with his new team this Sunday. Due to health restrictions, he will have to spread his team out.

The maximum players in the infield and the outfield separately is 10.

