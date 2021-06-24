Yes or no on Highway 413?

In 1987, I moved from Brampton to Caledon where the roads were quiet, safe and not too travelled.

Then, as the surrounding areas kept developing, I noticed more and more traffic.

I now take my life in my hands crossing the road to get my mail.

On the strip of Dixie Road where I live, between Mayfield and King Roads, the Region of Peel has recorded 100 accidents in the past five years. One hundred! And we also now see transport is no longer a Monday to Friday business but rather a 24/7 business.

And we keep reading about the planned growth for Caledon and surrounding communities.

I have been to all the public meetings regarding the 413 and everyone of them shows how the planners and conservation authorities have designed the latest route to have as little impact on the streams and environmental sensitive areas as possible. So, as I read all these stories of people apposed to building the 413, I have not seen one suggestion as to where all the new traffic will go.

And that makes me think that so many of the now quiet and less travelled roads throughout Caledon will become just like mine: busy and dangerous and not the Caledon we know and love.

Brian Perras

Caledon

