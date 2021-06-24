VEHICLE THEFT ENDS IN ARREST

On Friday, June 18, 2021, at approximately 11:10 a.m., officers from the Caledon OPP responded to a reported stolen vehicle call for service in a parking lot of a business located on Highway 50 in Bolton.

“The complainant told the officers that they parked their Subaru Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and left it running with its keys in the ignition, while they went inside a convenience store to make a quick purchase,” say Police. “Upon the owner’s return mere minutes later, the SUV was gone.

“As a result of the joint police investigation between the Caledon OPP and Peel Regional Police Service, an arrest in relation to the stolen vehicle was made.”

Jaskirat Dhillon, 25, of No Fixed Address, has been charged with Theft Over $5,000 and is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charge. The charges have not been proven.

Here are several ways that drivers can protect their vehicles:

Keep your vehicle locked at all times

When parked, never leave your keys in the car. Close all the windows and the sunroof

Never leave your car running and unattended

Avoid leaving valuables inside your vehicle where passersby can see them

Install an anti-theft system and/or GPS tracker in your car

CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is appealing to the public for information in relation to recent thefts of catalytic converters in Bolton.

“On Thursday, June 17, 2021, officers responded to two separate incidents of theft of catalytic converters that occurred sometime overnight between Wednesday, June 16 and Thursday, June 17, 2021,” say Police. “In the first instance, a business located on Highway 50 was targeted, where numerous catalytic converters were stolen from motorhomes. The second incident took place in a parking lot along Highway 50, where several buses were targeted.

“Theft of catalytic converters is a growing crime trend across the province, contributed to the rising prices of the valuable metals contained within converters. If you have any information that could assist with this investigation, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Caledon OPP would like to remind vehicle owners to park their cars in the garage if possible, also:

Corporate fleets should be parked in locked, well-lit areas. Vehicle alarms and security cameras can also act as a deterrent to thieves

Vehicles can be parked in a way that makes it harder to access their underside, for example, against a wall or by other lower vehicles

Make use of products designed to deter and prevent catalytic converter theft. For example, a wire cage can be installed around the converter, and welded and bolted to the underside of the car

A mechanic can engrave a license plate number or vehicle identification number into the device as a deterrent. That can make it harder for thieves to sell to some scrap yards.

TOW TRUCK OPERATORS CHARGED

On May 31, a single motor vehicle collision occurred on Highway 9 near Heart Lake Road where a tractor trailer partially drove into a ditch, blocking most of the highway.

“An off-duty member from the Caledon OPP Community Response Unit came across the scene minutes after the collision occurred and provided assistance, ensuring there were no injuries or hazardous materials involved,” say Police. “The officer arranged road closures and began the process of clearing the highway with tow trucks that arrived on scene.

“While this process was under way, three tow trucks proceeded past the waiting traffic and parked in close proximity to the collision scene. Police investigation revealed that none of the three tow trucks held a valid Town of Caledon tow truck licence, and only one of the drivers held a Town of Caledon tow truck operators licence.”

As a result of this incident, a total of 15 charges have been laid under both the Highway Traffic Act and the Town of Caledon By-Law.

“Tow trucks are bound by a variety of rules, both provincial and municipal. They must hold a CVOR, be properly licenced and equipped, be operated by a licenced driver, hold a local tow licence, and cannot attend the scene of a collision unless summoned by police. Caledon OPP continues to conduct compliance checks and enforcement on all tow trucks operating in the Town of Caledon.”

DANGEROUS DRIVING CHARGES

On Thursday, June 17, at approximately 8:30 p.m., uniformed officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment responded to a call for service on Grapevine Road in Bolton.

“Police received information from several witnesses about a driver operating a vehicle in a dangerous manner on a residential street, nearly hitting several pedestrians,” say Police. “The onlookers became upset and confronted the driver.”

The officers attended the area and conducted an investigation. As a result, Noah Abramovitch, 20, of Caledon, has been charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 26, 2021 to answer to the charge. The charges have not been proven.

“Caledon OPP is reminding drivers to obey the maximum posted speed limit, particularly in residential neighbourhoods. Driver behavior is crucial to safety in residential neighborhoods. When you are driving, go slow enough to see and respond to every new circumstance, which includes children and other vulnerable road users.”

RV COLLISION

On Monday, June 21, at approximately 3 p.m., uniformed members from the Caledon OPP responded to a collision that involved a wheel striking two vehicles on Airport Road south of Highway 9 in the Town of Caledon.

“Information was received that a wheel came off of a recreational vehicle (RV) and struck two cars,” say Police. “The officers patrolled the area and located the RV on Highway 9. The driver was not aware of them losing the wheel along the way.

No injuries were reported at the time of the collision.”

As a result of the investigation, the driver of the RV, a 32-year-old female from King City, was charged with:

Operating an unsafe vehicle

Fail to have insurance card

Fail to surrender permit for trailer

The driver is expected to appear at the Caledon East Provincial Offences Court on a later date to answer to the charges. The charges have not been proven.

“Caledon OPP reminds motorists before every RV trip, be sure to tighten your RV’s wheel lug nuts and measure tire pressure to ensure your safety on the road. Check the vehicle’s wheel lug nuts to make sure they have not loosened up at any point during previous travel or while in storage. Driving with loose lug nuts is dangerous and could lead to losing a wheel on the road, causing property damage, injuries or even death.”

