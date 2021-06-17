General News

Jim Cuddy Trio appearing in Mansfield

June 17, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Local sponsors are bringing the Jim Cuddy Trio to Mulmur Township.

Cuddy and his trio along with several other acts will be performing at the Mansfield Ski Club on Wednesday, June 25.

The event is being held in an effort to help promote community positivity to support Suicide Awareness in Dufferin County.

Opening for the Jim Cuddy Trio will be local singer/songwriter Woody Woodburn.

Starting off the evening will be Sohayla Smith.

This is a drive-in event and visitors must remain in their cars.

Honking horns is encouraged, however visitors are warned not to bring alcohol to the event.

The event will take place on Friday, June 25, at the Mansfield Ski Club.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Event begins at 8:30 p.m. sharp.

You can get tickets by visiting www.musicinthehills.ca.



         

