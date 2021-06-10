Letters

Let’s turn down the temperature, says reader

June 10, 2021   ·   0 Comments

In the 40s, 50s and 60s, Canada saw many immigrants coming from Italy, Portugal and the UK. And they immediately wanted to “fit in” with our Canadian ways, and they did.

In the past 40 years, most of the immigration is coming from Pakistan and various parts of India and these new Canadians are doing the exact same thing and wanting to fit in and are doing a great job.

They have incredible non-stop work ethics and are very friendly people.

Many of my friends are from various parts of India and they are great people that are so proud to be Canadian and real assets to Canada.

They also make us realize just how good we have it here in Canada.

But there was something else happening inside our own borders in the past 30 plus years; as we become more and more hi-tech, we are using social media to talk to a lot more people than ever, and sometimes not in a good way. So, we start hearing groups suggest we do not say Merry Christmas as it may offend some, then the wording of things being changed to be more inclusive to all, including our National Anthem. And as a Canadian with immigrant grandparents, I totally agree we need to welcome everyone, always.

And lately “cancel culture” – well, at 67, I have to say I am wondering if this isn’t going a little too far.

As an ex-Peel Policeman, I realized things are never or rarely as they first appear. So, let’s not point fingers so fast, wanting people to quiet or be fired where the media becomes the judge and jury without any facts or investigation yet. 

I remember an Aboriginal Canadian saying the following: “Trees of every type grow side by side and under ground all the tree roots hold hands, so why can’t we do the same?”

Let’s all turn down the temperature a little, breathe, get to know your neighbors regardless of how they appear and stop pointing fingers and blaming people just because they are not exactly like you. Truth be known, they are possibly better than you!

Brian Perras
Caledon



         

