CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGE

Members of the Caledon OPP Detachment Major Crime Unit have arrested and charged an individual following a lengthy investigation into child pornography offence.

“As a result of the investigation, Louis Cauz, 88, of Caledon, was arrested on June 4, 2021 and charged with one count of Possession of Child Pornography,” say Police. “The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date to answer to the charge.”

The charge has not been proven.

If you have any information in relation this investigation, please contact Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

“The Ontario Provincial Police will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children. Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety. Parents can find resources to assist them at www.cybertip.ca.”

As of June 4, a publication ban was issued by the Court and Police say no further information will be released regarding this investigation.

IMPAIRED DRIVER NARROWLY MISSES CRUISER: OPP

On Sunday, June 6, 2021, just before midnight, uniformed officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver on Mayfield Road in the Town of Caledon.

“Information was received that a grey pickup truck was not able to maintain its lane and was travelling at inconsistent speeds,” say Police. “As police patrolled Mayfield Road in an attempt to locate the suspect car, the grey pickup in question made an improper left-hand turn from a business plaza, almost colliding with the OPP cruiser.

“The officers immediately conducted a traffic stop and investigated the incident further. The driver was asked to provide a sample of their breath into the approved roadside screening device, and as a result, the individual was arrested and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment for further tests to be conducted.”

As a result, Amrinder Singh, 30, of Ottawa, stands charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Improper left turn

Disobey sign

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 19, 2021 to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

In circumstances involving possible impairment by a drug or a combination of alcohol and a drug, police can require a driver to:

provide breath samples

perform standardized field sobriety tests

conduct a drug recognition evaluation

provide oral fluid, urine or blood samples for screening

If you fail or refuse to comply with any of these demands, you will be charged under the Criminal Code for failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

If you are 21 years of age and under, you must not drive if you have been drinking alcohol. Your blood- alcohol level must be zero.

For more information on impaired driving measures in Ontario, please visit the Ministry of Transportation website at: www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/safety/impaired-driving.shtml

COMMUNITY RESPONSE HELPING TO KEEP ROADS SAFE: POLICE

On May 28, at approximately 8:20 p.m., a member of the Community Response Unit (CRU) from the Caledon OPP Detachment was on patrol along Highway 9 in the Town of Caledon, when the officer observed a vehicle travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

“A traffic stop was conducted in the area of Highway 9 and Highway 50,” say Police. “The driver was asked to provide a sample of their breath into the approved roadside screening device, and as a result, the individual was arrested and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further tests were conducted.”

As a result, Arthur Tateishi, 69, of Tottenham, stands charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (BAC) over 80 mg

Race a motor vehicle – excessive speed

Driver fail to surrender licence

The charges have not been proven.

On May 29, at approximately 10:00 p.m., CRU officers were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) spot check on Escarpment Side Road.

“The driver of the first vehicle stopped was suspected to have consumed alcohol,” say Police. “A Mandatory Alcohol Screening demand to provide a roadside breath sample was made. As a result, the driver was placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired and was transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further tests were conducted.”

As a result, Ramnik Bhullar, 25, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – BAC over 80 mg

Driving while under suspension

Driving motor vehicle with cannabis readily available

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Fail to comply with an order made during a declared emergency

The charges have not been proven.

On May 30, at approximately 7:05 p.m., CRU officers were conducting another RIDE spot check on Forks of the Credit Road.

“While at the RIDE spot check, a Mandatory Alcohol Screening demand to provide a roadside breath sample was made on one of the drivers. As a result, the driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further tests were conducted.”

Jason McCutcheon, 51, of Aurora, stands charged with:

Operation while impaired – BAC over 80 mg

Driving while under suspension

The charges have not been proven.

All three accused parties are expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 12, 2021, to answer to the charges.

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, a member of the Caledon Community Response Unit from the Caledon OPP Detachment conducted a traffic stop of a passenger van while on patrol along Highway 10.

Police investigation revealed that that there were 15 occupants inside the van; many of the occupants were not wearing seatbelts. The van had a maximum seating capacity for a driver and 10 passengers

As a result, a 61-year-old driver from North York, was charged with Driving a Motor Vehicle – Improper Class Licence and Unsafe Vehicle due to the fact that the van had inoperable brakes.

The charges have not been proven.

The licence plates were seized and the vehicle was towed from the road.

WATER THEFT

On Saturday, May 29, 2021, at approximately 8:20 a.m., uniformed members from the Caledon OPP Detachment, responded to a theft in progress call for service on Sloan Drive in the Town of Caledon.

The complainant in the matter advised that two individuals were pumping water illegally from an unpermitted and unmetered hydrant. The parties were wearing “Region of Peel” safety vests and operating a cargo van at the time. The complainant became suspicious and called police.

As a result of the police investigation, Gurdeep BAINS, 33, of Barrie, and Savraj GILL, 32, of Brampton, were charged with Theft under $5,000.

Both accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 12, 2021, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

