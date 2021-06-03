Generational trauma requires a response rooted in generational accountability: Pflag

June 3, 2021 · 0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

For a second year in a row, we begin Pride Month with yet another reminder of the very real and historical impacts colonialism has on marginalized peoples across the country with the discovery of the remains of 215 children on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia. Positions from some community members that it is time to move on do not respect and recognize the generational impact policies like the residential school system have had and continue to have on Indigenous people.

Generational trauma requires generational accountability if we are going to work together to close the gaps of inequity which impact all marginalized groups. We stand in solidarity with the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation and everyone impacted by the discovery, with the families of the found and for those still waiting for answers.

Through Allyship, we can all embark on a journey to look within ourselves and discover what we can do in our day to day lives to understand and support marginalized communities. Five years ago this month, Black Lives Matter Toronto used their position of power as the honoured group in the 2016 Toronto Pride March to pause the parade and protest on behalf of queer communities of colour. It was only

five years ago where this protest was met with outrage from within and outside the queer community – particularly from individuals who did not understand the politics at play. The demands were just, yet, the responses to their protest showcase how deeply rooted racism, bigotry and implicit biases are in our culture.

Pride is about protest through visibility, through community and through learning by listening to one another. It’s about honouring our history and those who paved the way for progress to continue. Progress can only be achieved when all marginalized communities and our allies band together to acknowledge our differences and fight against the systems of oppression and ignorance which impact us all. We encourage you all this Pride Month to embrace your visibility, to share your stories and to celebrate as safely as possible through the many events taking place within the region.

We challenge us all to continue our shared journey of Allyship for all marginalized communities. We particularly challenge our elected officials at all levels for a swift and intentional response to the recent tragedy unearthed in Kamloops, BC to improve the lived-experiences of our First Nations communities across the country.

Generational Trauma requires a response rooted in Generational Accountability.

Tristan Coolman

President, Pflag York Region

