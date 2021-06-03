FAST FOOD RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE ASSAULTED

On March 10, at approximately 9:30 a.m. officers from the Caledon OPP responded to a reported assault that occurred at a fast food restaurant located in Bolton.

“Once on scene, the officers learned that an employee was assaulted by an irate customer after they were served an incorrect order,” say Police. “The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the assault.”

As a result of the police investigation, on May 25, Mark Gatti, 26, of Caledon, was charged with the offence of:

Assault with a weapon.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 5, 2021.

The charges have not been proven.

CROPS DAMAGED BY

ATV RIDERS

In the last month, an incident has been reported to the Caledon OPP, where an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) riders have damaged young crops growing in a local field.

The ATV riders had trespassed onto a privately-owned field causing damage to the young crops that is estimated at approximately $10,000.

“While an open field may seem like a great place to harmlessly operate an ATV or Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) it is also a great place for our farmers to raise crops and support their families,” say Police. “Caledon OPP is reminding ATV and ORV owners that there are no public trails owned or maintained by the Town of Caledon that permit motorized vehicles. They must ride on their own properties unless they have prior permission from a land owner to be on their property.

“Remember to be considerate, follow the rules and operate your ATV or ORV ONLY on lands that you own or where you have permission. ATVs and ORVs also may not be ridden on any public roadways within the Town of Caledon.

“Farms and livestock are part of the rural experience and should be enjoyed as part of the scenery, but remember – a farm is someone’s home and should be considered private property. Failing this warning, riders could be charged with trespassing under the Trespass to Property Act, or the Off-Road Vehicles Act or the Motorized Snow Vehicles Act. If any damages occur the person responsible may be charged criminally with Mischief. Anyone who does not stop for a police officer when directed to do so can expect to be charged with the criminal offence of Flight under Section 249.1(1) of the Criminal Code.”

For more information about ORVs in Ontario, please visit:

ofatv.org

www.ontariotrails.on.ca/index.php?url=trails/activity/atving

www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/driver/drive-ATV.shtml

DRUG IMPAIRED CHARGES

On Thursday, May 27, at approximately 2:41 p.m., uniformed officers from the Caledon OPP responded to a reported motor vehicle collision in the area of Mayfield Road and McLaughlin Road in the Town of Caledon.

Information was received that a black sedan rear ended another car. There were no injuries reported at the time.

As a result of the police investigation, the driver of the black sedan was placed under arrest for Impaired Operation by Drug, and transported to a police facility for further tests to be conducted by a Drug Recognition Evaluator.

As a result of those tests, Liam Perry, 47, of Rockwood, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – drug

The driver received a 90-day driver’s license suspension and a 7-day vehicle impound.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 12, 2021 to answer to the charge.

The charges have not been proven.

“There is no good excuse for driving while impaired, and being a passenger with an impaired driver is also risky,” say Police.

You have options:

Make sure you have a designated driver

Call a friend or loved one to pick you up

Call a cab or a ridesharing service.

Stay over

BIKE MONTH

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reminds bicycle and vehicle drivers to respect all road users by making safety a top priority, especially as we see an increase in cyclists on our roadways.

There have been 34 total collisions, including two fatalities, involving a motor vehicle and cyclist this year to date.

“June is Bike Month, an opportunity to highlight safety messaging and remind all drivers of the laws related to cycling under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA),” say Police. “Our roads are for the enjoyment and transportation of everyone, including cyclists. Under the HTA, a bicycle is a vehicle and cyclists are expected to follow the rules of the road.

We would like to remind the public of some safety tips:

Vehicle drivers:

Maintain at minimum a one metre distance when passing a cyclist

Watch for passing cyclists when opening door into traffic

Slow down when overtaking a cyclist on a road

Cyclists

Check for vehicles and cyclists with the right-of-way before entering the intersection

Keep your place in the line of traffic when approaching an intersection

Ride in a single file and to the right side of the road to help vehicles make a safe pass

Stop at stop signs when approaching an intersection and yield the right-of-way to traffic

CONCERNED RESIDENT HELPS GET IMPAIRED DRIVER OFF THE ROAD

The Nottawasaga OPP has charged a 37-year-old with impaired driving resulting from a traffic complaint.

On Sunday, May 30, at approximately 2:53 a.m., an officer patrolled the area of Victoria Street West, in Alliston and located the suspected impaired driver.

As a result of the investigation, 37-year-old Ryan McPeake, of no fixed address, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Flight from peace officer

Mischief – destroys or damages property

The accused was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford on June 17, 2021.

The charges have not been proven.

Police are reminding the public, if you suspect an impaired driver, call 9-1-1 immediately.

