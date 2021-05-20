POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL HWY 10 CRASH

Officers from the Caledon OPP are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 10 north of Beech Grove Side Road in the Town of Caledon.

On Sunday, May 16, at approximately 3:20 p.m., OPP responded to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 10. The collision involved a pickup truck, a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and a minivan.

“Initial investigation revealed that the pickup truck was travelling northbound on Highway 10, when it entered the southbound lanes and collided with the SUV head-on,” say Police. “As a result of the original impact, the SUV struck the minivan that was travelling southbound on Highway 10 at the time.

“The driver of the SUV sustained fatal injuries in the collision. Harish Verma, 82, of Burlington, has been identified as the deceased driver. The driver of the pickup truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.”

The driver and passenger of the minivan did not report any injuries at the time of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or dash camera footage of this collision is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

“Highway 10 was closed between Charleston Side Road and Dufferin County Road 109 for several hours while Traffic Incident Management Efficiency (TIME) Team attended to assist with the investigation. The road has since been reopened.”

If you witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

THEFTS FROM UNLOCKED CARS

Officers from the Caledon OPP responded to two reported incidents of theft of vehicles that occurred on Sunday, May 16 in the Southfields Village and Valleywood neighbourhoods in the Town of Caledon.

“The first vehicle, a black Chevrolet Traverse, was stolen from a driveway of a residence located on Caspian Drive sometime between 9:30 p.m. on May 15 and 9:30 a.m. on May 16,” say Police. “The second incident took place on Astoria Place on May 16, at approximately 7:30 a.m., when a black Mercedes-Benz Sport Utility Vehicle was stolen from a residential driveway.

Both vehicles were left unlocked with keys inside.

“Police investigation revealed that the suspects were going door-to-door checking for unlocked vehicles in the area. Caledon OPP is asking the residents of the above neighbourhoods to check their security cameras for suspicious people, vehicles or activity. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to these thefts, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.”

“Caledon OPP reminds local residents that theft is a crime of opportunity. A criminal searches for unattended or unsecured property to steal. Always secure your vehicle by removing car keys, locking all doors and windows, removing all valuables from plain view, and never leaving your car running and unattended.”

DETECT CREDIT FRAUD

Officers from the Caledon OPP are investigating two separate incidents reported by local residents, where reoccurring fraudulent credit card charges had been made to the account over an extended period of time.

“The reoccurring charges in question were minor and easy to miss,” say Police. “Many unauthorized credit card charges go unnoticed for several months because cardholders don’t thoroughly review their credit card statements.”

Actions you can take to protect yourself:

be wary of unsolicited e-mails, text messages, telephone calls or mail asking you for personal or financial information

check your credit reports, bank and credit card statements and report any irregularities

report all unauthorized charges to your credit card issuer, no matter the amount – the small charge is typically just a test to see if the account is active and that the larger charge will go through

shred personal and financial documents before putting them in the garbage

retrieve your mail on a regular basis to limit possible mail theft

when you move, notify the post office and your relevant financial institutions and service providers

when shopping online, make sure the website is secure

For more information regarding current scams and more tips on how to protect yourself from fraud, please visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.

If you or someone you know suspect they have been a victim of fraud, contact your local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by phone at 1-888-495-8501 or online at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/report-signalez-eng.htm.

DUMPING CHARGES

On Tuesday, May 11, uniformed members of the Caledon OPP Detachment responded to a call for service, where two males were reported dumping garbage onto the roadway along Boston Mills Road in the Town of Caledon.

“The complainant provided a detailed description of the vehicle and its occupants,” say Police. “The officers patrolled the area and located the suspect vehicle.

“As a result of the police investigation, two residents of Caledon, age 25 and 36, were charged under the Town’s Dumping By-Law, which carries a $500 fine. The individuals also returned to Boston Mills Road and collected the garbage that they illegally disposed of earlier.”

The charges have not been proven.

Caledon OPP would like to thank the concerned citizen for reporting this incident to the authorities immediately.

If you witness suspicious vehicles dumping unknown materials in the act, immediately report it to OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Please note vehicle description, licence plate number, occupant description and direction of travel.

To report illegal dumping after the fact, please contact Service Caledon at 905-584-2272 ext.7750.

