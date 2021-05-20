Letters

Readers helped raise more than $1,000 for women in need

May 20, 2021   ·   0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

Thank you for featuring Brock Weir’s May 7 article “Can’t find the perfect gift for mom? Consider ‘adopting’ a mom in need”. As Board Chair at Shine Through the Rain Foundation, the story of moms like Sophia needed to be told.

Brock’s article captured the unfortunate reality that patients and their families can face when diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses like cancer. With unexpected increased medical expenses and loss of income, it is easy to fall behind with the cost of everyday living, and many face disconnected utilities and eviction. They also have a hard time affording groceries and hospital parking costs. We appreciate you featuring this story and now, even more patients will know they can turn to Shine Through the Rain Foundation if they are diagnosed and in need of emergency financial assistance.

While gifts are nice, the greater wish is to be able to remain in your own home to focus on recovery.

As catastrophic health expenses are a reality, we appreciated the generosity of your readers who collectively provided close to $1,000 for mothers in lieu of other Mother’s Day gifts. As our fundraising continues throughout the year, we can continue to help more patients in desperate financial situations. If anyone needs our assistance or would like to donate, please visit www.shinethroughtherain.ca, shinethroughtherain.ca/donate-now, or call 905-477-7743 or email info@shinethroughtherain.ca.

Jim Anderson

Chair

Shine Through the Rain

Foundation



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Seniors’ Month offers opportunity, connection for Caledon residents

By Rob Paul No community can thrive without a strong connection to the seniors within it and keeping them engaged is the key to having ...

Signs set up in protest of Erin wastewater plant to protect the West Credit River

By Rob Paul  Although the current COVID-19 stay-at-home order stops people in Ontario from gathering, it hasn’t stopped a protest taking plan throughout the Town ...

Peel approaching milestones with vaccination efforts

“We know this is our shot,” says Dr. Loh By Rob Paul With the Government of Ontario extending the provincial COVID-19 stay-at-home order until at ...