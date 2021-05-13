Caledon Basketball Academy welcomes newcomers

By Robert Belardi

In last week’s edition, The Citizen shared two of Caledon Basketball Academy’s graduates: Abby Bodden, who committed to Windsor University and Oluwatito Akinnusi who is off to the University of Saskatchewan had shared their basketball journeys.

From love of the game, to more competitive leagues to a scholarship.

What we don’t often see is young newcomers to any competitive squad. For anyone in their early teenage years, it is quite difficult to find stats and some numbers. We often hear about it through word of mouth or after the fact.

This week we have just that. With two moving on, two more are coming into the squad.

Here are the newcomers!

Chloe Collin

Age: 15

Birthday: February 17, 2006

Favourite Team: UCONN WBB

Favourite Player: Ja Morant, Breanna

Stewart, Paige Bueckers

Height: 5’11

Position: Small forward/Combo Player

Achievements/Medals: Mumba tournament MVP and first place finish, MVP on Brampton Warriors Grade 8 team

Chloe Collin never knew she was going to play basketball until her Grade Four teacher, Mr. MacRury at St. Kevin Elementary School in Brampton, suggested she should try it.

She was athletic and fit to the play game. It didn’t take long for her to begin playing competitively and she did so in Grade Seven.

She began as a big because she was tall and then transitioned into a very reliable and proficient forward.

“Once I started doing private training sessions with High Impact Hoops, I added guard skills to my game and I am now considered a small forward with the guard skills of a point guard,” Collin said.

Attending St. Francis Xavier in Mississauga, Collin will be transferring to Humberview Secondary School to join the Caledon Basketball Academy. She is ready to bring the best part of her game with her at full throttle.

“I would say the best part of my game is I always give 100% on and off the court. I feel everyone around me encourages and drives me to be a stronger player and I feel [and] hope I do the same for my teammates.”

My free throw percentages are high and I am able to beat defenders off the dribble.”

Collin is excited to improve on her three-point consistency. She comes into the team with a background as a competitive dancer. For nine years, Collin was at Jessica’s Dance Innovations before she transferred over to soccer and then to basketball.

Abygail Thivierge

Age: 13

Birthday: September 2, 2007

Favourite Team: Toronto Raptors/ Brooklyn Nets

Favourite Player: Kobe Bryant, Sue Bird

Height: 5’2

Position: Point guard

Achievements/Medals: All-star MVP U12 Girls, 8 medals

Abygail Thivierge hadn’t played basketball until Grade Six.

“I always had a basketball in my hands, so my mom asked me if I wanted to play in a league. From there, I continued playing and now I don’t take a day off,” she said.

Currently in Grade Eight, Thivierge is attending French high school Saint Famille in Mississauga. When this September rolls around, she will be heading off to Humberview Secondary School. She officially joined the Caledon Basketball Academy around two to three months ago.

When she began playing, Thivierge found comfort as a point guard, leading the offence with her vision and playmaking capabilities. She is versatile and can play shooting guard. When you need her to shoot the lights out, she can and when you ask her to play defence, well, she can do that too.

“The best part of my game is that I am a two-way-player and I’m competitive. I always believe I can win,” Thivierge said. “I want to become a good leader, and continue to help my teammates get better.”

Thivierge is ecstatic to be joining the Academy this year. She is bilingual, speaking both French and English and loves to skateboard aside from being on the hard court.

What many people are not aware of is she is a twin and Thivierge’s favourite food is poutine.

