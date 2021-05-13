More opportunities to support families with Shine Through the Rain

May 13, 2021

OUR READERS WRITE

I proudly became a member of the Board of Directors of Shine Through the Rain Foundation knowing that its cause and the work done was impactful, immediate, and so deeply needed by the community they serve.

The financial needs of families in a health crisis are often overlooked as people tend to donate to larger charities with broader long-term mandates which do not address the immediate day-to-day financial needs of their families. The Foundation supports families and individuals by shining a light of hope throughout the year, addressing constant requests for support and, sadly, having to deny too many.

Your readers can support the work of this great organization by contacting them at Shine Through the Rain Foundation at 905-477-7743. For more information about programs, please visit www.shinethroughtherain.ca or email info@shinethroughtherain.ca.

Many thanks once again for helping to raise public awareness about the important work of Shine Through the Rain Foundation this past Mother’s Day, and for allowing us the opportunity to connect with your readers who can make such a difference in the lives of families in financial need brought upon by health crises.

Chris Ablett

Board Member

Shine Through the Rain Foundation

