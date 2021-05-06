Time to mandate masks outdoors: reader

When you think about it, when someone contracts the virus, how many other people have they infected before they find out they have it?

A large company that recently closed down in Brampton, had over 200 employees that were working and had COVID. 12 bus drivers working on the route that took them to and from work somehow contracted the virus and one of them recently passed away. So, how many others did these workers infect as well?

I have personally seen people walking in parks, passing many others along the way and very few are wearing a mask. I have also seen groups of teens and adults out walking on the streets and at plazas, none wearing a mask and also not practicing social distancing.

I live in a seniors apartment building, the same one as Sheralyn’s mom, and if a small group sits outside, everyone is wearing a mask and sitting 6’ apart. We have lost the use of our courtyard, our common areas, and the use of our multi-purpose room. As a matter of fact, the last time we got to use the room was in February of 2020.

When you think about all the very large homes that have been built over the years and the fact that they most often house 2, 3 or 4 families, how many others are visiting in these homes and probably none are wearing a mask?

It is known that there have been large gatherings at some homes. Last spring after COVID started, a family nearby had a birthday party for their child. Well over 50 people were there and only one wore a mask. If you are wearing protection, such as a good mask and gloves, when you need them, and practice social distancing, how are you spreading the virus?

I believe those that are selfish and who do not and will not wear a mask and/or gloves, or practice social distancing are responsible for the problem we are now facing. I believe it is past time that it is made mandatory for all those who are outdoors to wear a mask until everyone has been vaccinated. I have been vaccinated but do not intend to go out without my mask – not taking any chances. I won’t feel safe until after I get the second shot and then I wonder.

I sent an e-mail to Mayor Patrick Brown expressing my concerns and telling him that I believe wearing a mask outdoors should be mandatory until all have been vaccinated and that it would help to bring the numbers down.

I may be out-to-lunch on this subject, but to me, it makes sense that this virus is being spread by those that are outdoors and not wearing any protection. I saw this in downtown Toronto two weeks ago when I had to go there. Toronto is a very busy city and I was shocked to see so many not wearing any protection whatsoever.

I feel that both the provincial and federal government have not done a very good job at all. They did not act as fast as they should have, and they have not taken the proper action to ensure that our hospitals were set up quickly enough to respond, that there was enough equipment and staff to handle the numbers, and that all the beds were being used. I know when they opened William Osler, the government refused to open up all beds and when their emergency was overflowing and patients were waiting for hours to be seen, some patients were actually on a stretcher lying in the hallways. All levels of government need to get their act together or we will not see the end of this anytime soon.

I have no family living close by and have to rely on myself, so I go to the grocery store when I have to and to the drug store. I may go out for a walk wearing a mask and other than that I stay in, a place I don’t want to be over such long periods of time.

I really hope that everyone will be more responsible, will take the time to think about what they are doing, and think about the harm they could cause to themselves and their family as well as others.

Marjorie Culver

Caledon

