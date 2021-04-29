Mayfield Golf Club determined to return May 20, if not sooner

Golf industry frustrated with Provincial orders

By Robert Belardi

Mayfield Golf Club issued a statement in a widespread email they will be expecting to return to the course on May 20.

The club had received numerous inquires via phone calls, text and emails from golfers wondering when golf will return.

“Our course, will remain closed until Thursday, May 20, 2021, as per the provincial government’s direction,” they said. “The golf Industry is lobbying hard to reverse the Provincial Governments’ decision to close all golf courses.”

Even in a time where social distancing measures continue to be in place and a sport like golf seemingly fits the description, the provincial government has chosen to close all courses as part of their new stay-at-home order.

Despite any quizzical reactions to this decision, the club does want to ensure that its players and regulars to know what to be aware of ahead of the set return date.

Tee time bookings will be open to season passholders prior to those who will pay to play.

The statement went on to indicate the current status of power karts. According to the message, due to a low inventory of available karts, players will have to pre-book their golf karts in advance for use.

Peel Health has advised that all players put on a mask the moment they exit their vehicle on the premises. A mask must be worn at all times unless a player is about to hit his shot or he/she may remove the mask while walking on the course. Screenings will be completed before entry.

With fairly standard procedures in place just as before, the hope is that everyone can safely golf. Much like other golf courses, tee-time intervals will be put in place and there will be take-out only for food. Everything will be sanitized after use and all cups have been raised so the ball doesn’t travel far down the hole.

It’s quite difficult to predict if golf will return to the province of Ontario before May 20. Ontario is the only place in North America to shut down all golf courses temporarily.

Currently, a petition on change.org began by Bill Whalen has over 85,000 signatures while setting a goal for 150,000.

If golf can return sooner rather than later as the month of May approaches and the hope that snow stays away for a little while, it would be a sight for sore eyes. It will all depend on the province. Cross your fingers.

