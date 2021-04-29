POLICE SEEK PUBLIC’S HELP IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECT

April 29, 2021

On Friday, April 23, 2021, at approximately 5:50 a.m., officers from the Caledon OPP responded to an attempted theft of vehicle call for service on Frank Johnston Road in Bolton.

“The complainant told the officers that he noticed a white Nissan Rogue parked at the end of the driveway,” say Police. “Once outside, the complainant saw a male sitting in the driver’s seat of the complainant’s car. The complainant was able to remove the suspect from the vehicle; the suspect got inside the white Nissan Rogue and fled the area.

“On the same day, Caledon OPP responded to a theft from vehicle call for service on Pineridge Drive. The complainant advised that their purse, wallet, cash, identification and banks cards had been stolen from their vehicle overnight. Police investigation revealed that the same suspect and white Nissan Rogue were involved in the theft on Pineridge Drive.”

If you can identify the suspect or have any information regarding the incident and the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Street Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

On Monday, April 26, at approximately 11:37 p.m., uniformed members from the Caledon OPP responded to a single vehicle collision in the area of Horseshoe Hill Road and Charleston Side Road in the Town of Caledon.

Information was received that a grey pickup truck had hit a guardrail, causing heavy damage to the vehicle and the guardrail itself.

“The officers attended and investigated the incident further,” say Police. “The driver was displaying signs of impairment and was arrested for Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired. Once the driver was assessed medically and it was determined that no injuries were sustained, the driver was transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where breath samples were obtained resulting in a reading of 320 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.”

As a result, a 32-year-old driver from Caledon, stands charged with:

Operation while impaired, and

Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Exceeding 80 mgs.

The driver received a 90-day driver’s license suspension and a 7-day vehicle impound.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 7, 2021 to answer to the charges. The charges have not been proven.

On Saturday, April 24, 2021, at approximately 9:10 p.m., the Caledon OPP responded to a collision involving two vehicles in the area of Mayfield Road and McLaughlin Road.

“Information was received from a concerned passerby that a collision between two vehicles had just occurred and one of the drivers was seen walking away from the scene of the collision. The officers attended and investigated the incident further. The driver was located by the officers some distance away from the collision. The driver was displaying signs of impairment and was arrested for Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired and Failure to Stop after an Accident.

“Once the qualified breath technician had completed the required breath tests, the driver, Claire Richards-Irwin, 29, of Erin, was also charged with Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concertation 80 plus.”

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 7, 2021 to answer to the charges. The charges have not been proven.

ARREST IN STOLEN VEHICLE

On Thursday, April 22, at approximately 3 p.m., Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) located a stolen vehicle that was the suspect vehicle for several thefts in the Caledon area recently.

Caledon CSCU members were able to safely intercept the vehicle in the area of Mayfield Road and Bramalea Road in Brampton.

“The driver was arrested at the scene, however, the two passengers fled on foot. A foot pursuit ensued, which resulted in one of the passengers being arrested,” say Police. “One male suspect remains outstanding at this time.”

As a result, Gurpreet Hehar, 37, of no fixed address, stands charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000;

Possession of Schedule 1 substance – Heroin;

Fail to Comply with Probation Order x two counts; and

Operation while Prohibited under the Criminal Code.

The accused party was held for a bail hearing and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date to answer to the charges. The charges have not been proven.

