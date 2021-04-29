Measures come at a cost: reader

April 29, 2021 · 0 Comments

The budgets won’t balance themselves! Even though Justin Trudeau suggested they would. And now, this Spring/Summer 2021, we all hope life can start to return to some sense of normal, as we knew it pre-COVID-19.

And because all levels of government played a part in getting us through this very trying and very sad COVID Hell we have all experienced and lived through, it will soon be time for these same politicians to put the cheque books away and start to reduce the heavy spending of our money, and now our debt.

So, before you rush out in the media sources to complain about the cuts we know we now need to make, look at what we have, where we live, the rest of the world and then hopefully you will realize that your complaints have no merit.

Brian Perras

Caledon

Readers Comments (0)