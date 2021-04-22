Letters

Canada needs Climate Emergency Alliance

April 22, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Do the NDP and the Greens agree on everything? No. But, both parties are supposed to care about people and the planet, and that means tackling the climate emergency.

That’s why we need these parties to come together and form a Climate Emergency Alliance ahead of the next election.

Canada’s broken voting system, coupled with toxic partisanship has locked us into a Liberal vs. Conservative paradigm for too long… but, with an NDP-Green Climate Emergency Alliance, we can change both the conversation and the balance of power in the House of Commons.

I’m not a partisan person and want to vote for whatever candidate has the best plan for tackling the joint social, economic and climate crises we’re facing. Without a Climate Emergency Alliance, that candidate likely won’t have a shot at winning. But, with this Alliance, more than 100 seats are winnable.

I want to vote for someone who gets the scale of the climate emergency and has a chance at winning and delivering bold action. To do that, I need the Greens and NDP to put partisan bickering aside and form a Climate Emergency Alliance.

Alesandra Di Giovanni

Bolton



         

