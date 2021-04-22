Will the punishment ever fit the crime?

April 22, 2021 · 0 Comments

Many months ago, we were told that COVID-19 is spreading at Super Spreader events like big house parties, big outdoor gatherings, etc., etc. And that anyone caught there would get a $750 fine and the organizers a $10,000 fine.

Well, now that we know where these events are happening and all the new positive COVID cases as a result of these gatherings, how come there are no $10,000 fines being handed out and the culprits published in the media?

This is the same “Punishment Not Fitting the Crime” problem that led me to quit Peel Police 40 years ago this month. Except this time the damage it is causing to the rest of us who are all playing by the rules is enormous and sometimes deadly.

So, here’s an idea. Next time anyone is found at/or organizing such events, take away the most expensive and privileged card they own: their Health Card and let them fend for themselves going forward as they have no regard for the rest of us.

And then finally the punishment will fit the crime!

Brian Perras

Caledon

