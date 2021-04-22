All of us deserve criticism if we aren’t responsible: reader

April 22, 2021 · 0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

I read a letter to the Caledon Citizen dated Thursday, April 15 from a Citizen reader.

In summary, I agree with three of his main points in that letter.

We are indeed in unprecedented times and struggling with a pandemic that we have never faced in our lifetimes. We are all figuring it out.

Pointing fingers of blame is not the answer in our fight to get out of this pandemic.

And yes, I too (aged 72) received my first shot of Pfizer vaccine at William Osler Hospital in Brampton. And yes, that whole process was conducted in a seamless, efficient, and professional manner by caring people-oriented personnel who made you feel for just a few moments in time that you were the most important person in the room.

So, who is to BLAME for our circumstances? No one!

Who is RESPONSIBLE? We all are. Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government for efficient procurement of vaccines from research labs around the world. Provincial governments for an effective and reliable distribution/rollout of those vaccines. We, the general public to follow clear and well-laid-out guidelines for our behaviours as set out by the Public Health units of Ontario. For the people who work in Public Health and all frontline medical professionals and employees in the health system, too much praise is not nearly enough praise.

All of us deserve criticism when we do not fulfill our responsibility in this fight against this dreadful disease. Whether is a lack of steady procurements, or efficient distribution/rollouts or due diligence in following public health guidelines. We are all responsible.

It is how we handle that responsibility that has the most impact in this fight.

Doug Ford claims to be spending hours in cabinet meetings taking HUNDREDS of phone calls from his Science Command Table and advice from highly trained medical professionals. After these meetings, he calls a news conference to report on findings and decisions made. Within a matter of hours, we find that many of his decisions made are in direct contradiction of the scientific and medical advice he had been given by his advisors.

Continued on Page 15

Readers Comments (0)