Open Letter to NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

April 14, 2021 · 0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

Please stop blaming Doug Ford and the Ford Government for everything that goes wrong these days.

Remember, going into this pandemic, we had no manual, no play book, no previous experience or facts to draw on, totally unchartered waters. Then we realized how hard this was on seniors as we lost a lot of our precious seniors. Now, we are not losing any. Why ? Because The Ford government made sure they all got vaccinated as fast as possible.

I am 67 and I was able to book my Pfizer vaccine shot at The William Osler Brampton Hospital April 8.

Well, I have never seen anything run so smooth in my life. It was seamless, fast and I left with a detailed report of what I got, from what batch number, from what nurse and so much more.

And when I got home it was also emailed to me. This didn’t happen to run so well by chance, it was the hard work the Ford Government put into getting this system set up.

So, what are todays problems? 1) Supply, and we all know that has nothing to do with the Ford Government and 2) the very high numbers and cases in the hospitals right now…and whose fault is that?

Us, Andrea. We the people are the problem as we are not following all the procedures and recommendations all health departments keeps telling us.

We are the problem so please stop blaming Ford for everything as we need uptake in better safety practices from everyone right now and we need all political people to be on board and promote and encourage this right now.

Even the Mayors of Toronto, Brampton, Mississauga and more are encouraging everyone to play by the rules rather than point fingers. Can you please do the same?

Brian Perras

Caledon

