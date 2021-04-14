CANNABIS OPERATION DISCOVERED FOLLOWING FIRE CALL

April 14, 2021 · 0 Comments

On April 8, Caledon Fire Services attended a commercial building on Marconi Court in Bolton regarding a roof fire.

While conducting their duties, an indoor cannabis operation was discovered at the location.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police Caledon Detachment Community Street Crime Unit conducted an investigation and determined that there was no license for the operation located in one of the units. As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at the location with the assistance of the Ontario Fire Marshalls office and Electrical Safety Authority.

Over $1.2 million of cannabis product was seized in addition to approximately $16,000 in operational equipment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

PERSON IN CRISIS

In the last week, uniformed members from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a person in crisis in the Town of Caledon.

Information was received that the person was in a forested area and required immediate medical attention. Numerous OPP support units including Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit and OPP Aviation were called to assist.

The location of the person was established with the assistance of the OPP Negotiator and Aviation. Uniformed members were able to assist with the rescue and getting the person medical assistance required.

The OPP is committed to providing support to the individuals in crisis. If you, or a loved one, is going through a mental health crisis, we can help – call 24.7 Crisis Support Peel Dufferin at 905-278-9036 or 1-888-811-2222 (Caledon).

EARLY MORNING CAR BREAK-INS

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to several reported incidents of theft from motor vehicles that occurred over the weekend in Bolton.

Several vehicles parked in residential driveways on Riverwood Terrace, Waterburry Street, Lawren Harris Crescent and Strawberry Hill Court had been entered and rummaged through by unknown suspects during early morning hours on Saturday, April 10.

Most of the vehicles were left unlocked overnight. The following items were stolen from the vehicles: cheques, a cell phone, cash, gift cards, a wallet, documents, keys, etc.

A garage was also entered on Lawren Harris Crescent, but nothing was reported stolen at the time.

Suspect description: four males – three on foot, one driver remained in the vehicle.

Suspect vehicle: a dark coloured Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).

If you reside in the area and have security footage that could assist with this investigation, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

Caledon OPP reminds residents to:

Always lock vehicles and remove valuables from plain view;

Never leave the car running and unattended;

Store car keys in a secure location in your home, and

Keep all doors in your home locked.

POLICE LOOKING TO IDENTIFY

“SUSPICIOUS MALE”

Members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspicious person who was observed inside a local business in Alliston, New Tecumseth.

“On Friday, April 9, at approximately 4:00 p.m., police received a complaint from a concerned citizen regarding a suspicious person inside a local business on Dunham Drive in Alliston,” say Police. “The male appeared to be watching females in the area, and departed from the store on foot back to a grey Mazda which was parked in front of the business.

“The suspect was captured on video surveillance and can be described as Caucasian, average height, thin to medium build, wearing a white shirt, black hooded jean jacket, black pants, beige shoes with white soles, wavy black hair, beard, wearing blue surgical mask.

“The male was observed operating a stolen 2007 grey Mazda 6 with Florida licence plate PIAM99, which was reported stolen on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from Peel Regional Police jurisdiction.”

Police are looking to identify the male. Please do not approach the male, rather, call police and provide location and pertinent information to police.

Police are requesting anyone who may have information to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). When you contact Crime Stoppers you remain anonymous, you will never have to testify and you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

