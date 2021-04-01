Open letter to MPP Jones opposing 413 proposal

April 1, 2021

I find it necessary to let you know as my MPP that both my husband and myself are opposed to this unnecessary highway.

We do have 407, which of course, is underused, due to being privately owned and very expensive.

This will be just another highway to replace it, after 407, which was built with taxpayer money is underused. If it was indeed feasible, Hwy 407 should, once again, be under provincial ownership and control!

There are better ways to improve transportation in our region, and Hwy 413 is not it. We should utilize public transit and have a transit line located in Bolton to take commuters to downtown Toronto and beyond.

Please do not waste taxpayer money during this pandemic, especially now.

Sandy Forester

Bolton

