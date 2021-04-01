DECEASED FOUND FOLLOWING VEHICLE FIRE

April 1, 2021 · 0 Comments

On March 29, at approximately 1:13 a.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment of the OPP, along with Caledon Fire responded to a vehicle fire on Healey Road in the Town of Caledon.

Once the fire was extinguished, a deceased person was located inside the vehicle. Caledon OPP, the Coroner’s Office and the Ontario Fire Marshall are investigating the cause of death. A post mortem is scheduled at the Centre of Forensic Sciences (CFS) in Toronto.

Healey Road was closed between Airport and Innis Lake Roads from approximately 1:25 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Caledon OPP at 905-284-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Caledon OPP would like to assure the community that there is no public safety concern for those residing in the area.

ARRESTS FOLLOWING

BOLTON ROBBERY

Toronto Police Service, along with the support of other police services, including the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), recently identified and arrested six individuals involved in eight robberies across Toronto, Peel, York, Halton, and Alliston.

One of these robberies occurred in Bolton on December 8, 2020, at approximately 3:42 p.m., when officers from Caledon OPP responded to a robbery at a business located in the area of Highway 50 and McEwan Drive.

Information was received that three unknown suspects had attended the business, assaulted one of the employees, tied up another one, and proceeded to steal cellular phones from the store inventory. The suspects then exited the store and fled in a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) in an unknown direction.



OFF-ROADING THROUGH

CEMETERY IS NOT OKAY: OPP

On February 22, at approximately 9:36 p.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment of the OPP responded to a report of a Jeep stuck in a cemetery.

“Allegedly, the vehicle was driving over graves prior to being stuck. It was confirmed that the vehicle had not damaged any grave stones,” say Police. “The Jeep was found by officers a distance away from the roadway. Due to the location of the vehicle and the removal equipment available at the time, it could not be removed until the following morning.”

As a result of the police investigation, the driver, a 32-year-old from Brampton, now faces two charges under the Funeral, Burial and Cremation Services Act:

Disturbing a burial site; and

Interfering with cemetery

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Caledon East Provincial Court to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“If you feel the need to test your 4×4 capabilities, Caledon OPP reminds everyone to be aware of your surroundings and stay off public or private lands, which do not belong to you. Not only can it be an offence, but hidden dangers could exist and/or property could be damaged or destroyed.”

IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

On March 23, at approximately 9:42 p.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint in the Town of Caledon.

“An officer located the vehicle in the area of Kennedy Road and Newhouse Boulevard and initiated a traffic stop,” say Police. “As part of the investigation, the driver was asked to provide a sample of their breath into an Approved Screening Device (ASD), which resulted in a ‘fail’ reading. The driver was then placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration over 80 mg, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further breath tests were conducted.”

As a result, Leonard Paruag, 47, of Caledon was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) over 80 mg

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 3, 2021 to answer to the charge. The charges have not been proven. They also received a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impound.

Between March 26 and March 28, 2021, the Caledon OPP charged two drivers with impaired driving in the Town of Caledon.

On March 26, 2021 at approximately 10:13 a.m., Caledon OPP received a call for a possible impaired driver from a concerned citizen.

“The vehicle was reported being in a business parking lot on Highway 50 in Bolton,” say Police. “Officers located the vehicle. As a result of the police investigation, the driver was arrested for Operation while Impaired, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further breath tests were conducted.”

