Caledon SC announces registration for 2021 season

March 25, 2021

By Robert Belardi

Caledon Soccer Club is open for registration for the 2021 season.

The club announced their return split with two-pronged announcements: the first being the recreational program and the second geared towards development and rep players (available online).

With Peel Region still in the Grey Zone, Caledon SC has developed two programs that will have the availability to run in the Red Zone should that be the next move for the Region in the near future.

Skills Development, which is set to run on May 18, will permit U-6 to U-14 players to train with staff and harness their technical skills for the summer. This five-week program is set at the cost of $125.

The second program, entitled, Tiny Tykes, is a lengthier program at 10 weeks. Children at the age of three will learn all of the fundamentals of the sport across the summer period. This program is set at a cost of $150.

“What we did is we said, we can offer these programs because they can be done in the Red Zone. You can do ball work, skill work with myself or the technical staff. You can be social distanced on the field,” said Terry Madison, Club Head Coach and Technical Director.

Communications Director Emma Mehlenbacher confirmed with The Citizen payments for these two programs are being collected now.

“For the house league, we’re telling people just register, register for free. We want to see the numbers and the interest level. We won’t charge any money until we know we can run a league.”

The return to playing house league games is set to begin on July 1.

Madison says just under 200 children have been registered in the first week for the recreational programs. Traditionally, registrations would have begun in January. House league would have 700 to 800 children registered under normal circumstances in a calendar year.

As for the development and rep programs, the season was supposed to kick off at Humberview’s turf field on April 2. That start time does not look likely. Madison says there are 225 children involved in this program and he hopes all of them will return this summer.

Last year, 95 per cent of these children came back.

Much like house league, no down payment is required in this registration as well.

And finally, for the adult league, Madison says he doesn’t expect any adults to return unless games are permitted.

Citizens can register now free of charge on the Caledon SC website (caledonsc.e2esoccer.com) and will be provided further cost information at a later date.

