DRIVERS FACE “SERIOUS CONSEQUENCES”: POLICE

March 18, 2021 · 0 Comments

Between March 11 and March 14, members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged six drivers for being under the influence of alcohol or stunt driving in the Town of Caledon.

“On March 11, 2021 at approximately 7:10 p.m., an off-duty OPP officer reported a possible impaired driver in the area of Airport and Old Church Roads,” say Police. “An officer from the Caledon OPP stopped the vehicle. As part of the investigation, the driver was asked to provide a sample of their breath into an Approved Screening Device, which resulted in a ‘fail’ reading. The driver was then placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration over 80 mg, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further breath tests were conducted.”

As a result, Manvinder Channa, 38, of Mulmur, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol; and

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) over 80 mg

The charges have not been proven. The driver received a 90-day driver’s license suspension and a 7-day vehicle impound.

“On March 12, at approximately 9:42 p.m., a concerned motorist reported another possible impaired driver in the area of Airport Road and King Street. Officers from Caledon OPP located the vehicle and the driver. As part of the investigation, the driver was asked to provide a sample of their breath into an Approved Screening Device, but refused.”

As a result, Jagtar Dulay, 36, of Caledon, was charged with:

Refusal to Comply with a Breath Demand

The charges have not been proven. The driver received a 90-day driver’s license suspension and a 7-day vehicle impound.

“On March 13, 2021 at approximately 9:41 p.m., a witness contacted Caledon OPP to report a vehicle in the ditch in the area of Innis Lake Road and King Street. It was also reported at the driver appeared to be impaired. Officers from Caledon OPP attended and conducted an investigation. Based on their findings, the driver was then placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further breath tests were conducted.”

As a result, Jaime Hernandez Vaquero, 47, of Brampton was changed with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) over 80 mg;

Obstruct Peace Officer; and

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code.

The charges have not been proven. The driver received a 90-day driver’s license suspension and a 45-day vehicle impound.

“On March 14, at approximately 6:52 a.m., Caledon OPP received another traffic complaint from a concerned citizen in the area of Mayfield and Airport Roads. The vehicle and driver were located by officers. Based on the investigation, the driver was placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further breath tests were conducted.”

As a result, Parathirajan Balachandran, 29, of Little Britain, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol; and

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) over 80 mg

The charges have not been proven. The driver received a 90-day driver’s license suspension and a 7-day vehicle impound.

All four accused drivers are expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 27, 2021, to answer to the charges.

In addition to the four impaired drivers, two traffic stops made by Caledon OPP officers while conducting traffic enforcement on March 11, 2021 resulted in Stunt Driving charges.

At approximately 8:36 a.m. in the area of Horseshoe Hill Road and The Grange Side Road, an officer stopped a vehicle for traveling 141 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone. The vehicle was driven by a 38-year-old from Caledon.

At approximately 1:38 p.m. in the area of Highway 10 and Valleywood Boulevard, an officer stopped a vehicle for traveling 136 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. The vehicle was driven by a 42-year-old from Toronto.

Both drivers were charged with Stunt Driving and received an immediate seven-day vehicle impound and driver’s license suspension. They are scheduled to appear in Caledon East Provincial Court to answer to the charges.

“Caledon OPP would like to thank the member of the public for making the call and reporting the above impaired driver and by doing so, making our roadways safer.”If you suspect impaired driving, call 9-1-1 immediately.

STUNT DRIVING

On March 8, at approximately 9:27 p.m., officers from the Caledon OPP responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Highway 410 and Mayfield Road in the Town of Caledon.

“At that time, the complainant reported three dirt bikes driving recklessly and without headlights or licence plates,” say Police. At approximately 9:30 p.m., an officer from the Caledon OPP Community Response Unit (CRU) observed the dirt bikes. Two of the three dirt bikes failed to stop for police in the area of The Grange Side Road but the third, a motorcycle, was stopped.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 19-year-old from Brampton, was changed with: Drive Motor Vehicle – perform stunt – too close to vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle is scheduled to appear in Caledon East Provincial Court to answer to the charge and their driver’s licence was suspended and the motorcycle impounded for a period of seven days. The charges have not been proven.

The passenger, a 16-year-old from Bolton, was charged for not wearing a helmet.

