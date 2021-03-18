Caledon Public Library re-opens doors following lockdown

By Brock Weir

The week began on the right foot for local book lovers as the Caledon Public Library re-opened all its branches with limited patron access on Tuesday.

Branch access is now limited to those picking up holds or making use of library computer stations, in accordance with Provincial guidelines. With limited access in place, visitors are, at present, unable to browse shelves.

“The health and safety of our customers and staff remains Caledon Public Library’s (CPL’s) top priority,” said Colleen Lipp, Chief Librarian and CEO of CPL. “Residents are encouraged to plan their library visits with these conditions of limited patron access in mind.”

While library patrons may not be able to peruse books by hand, they are encouraged to continue using the CPL’s free digital library and online collections to place holds and browse further online resources.

These services, as well as a full roster of virtual programming hosted by the CPL, can be found at caledon.library.on.ca.

One such ongoing virtual program is designed to get residents outdoors to enjoy a story.

CPL’s “Storywalk” continues for a final week at Bolton’s Adam Wallace Memorial Park and in Caledon East on the trail starting near the Wall of Fame display west of Airport Road.

In keeping with the season, the “Storywalk” encourages residents to get outside and “walk through” a story by local author Carolyn J. Morris entitled “Tapping for Sap,” which follows “Chick and Duckling on their adventures into the sugar bush.”

Those taking in either “Storywalk” route are also encouraged to take a selfie along the way and tag the CPL on their social media channels.

Artsy patrons can get their creativity flowing by making “thank you” cards for essential workers and community members – “helpful neighbours, medical professionals, grocery store clerks, truck drivers, garbage collectors and all those who continue to work to help us during this unsettling time.”

Residents are asked to email images of their cards to ysall@caledon.library.on.ca for inclusion in an online gallery.

Submissions will be accepted between March 22 and April 3.

