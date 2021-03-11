Minor hockey calls it a season but CMHA hopes for spring opportunities

By Robert Belardi

Caledon Minor Hockey Association has officially cancelled the rest of their hockey season, the association announced on March 1.

Following an “executive meeting” that was held February 25 and further discussion between the Town of Caledon and local health officials, the decision was finalized because of the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the Ontario Hockey Federation, associations across all townships that have permitted the return of minor hockey will be running their season until the end of May.

As for Caledon, that means the association can begin to plan for the upcoming year. Caledon Minor Hockey confirmed they are considering Spring/Summer programs if the opportunity arises. There will be no Spring tryouts this year.

CMHA confirmed in their statement the Town of Caledon has removed the ice as of now and they hope in the near future it will be returned.

“It is our current understanding that we may be able to return to the ice in August 2021 in some capacity and that all try-outs will commence in mid-September with the hockey season then starting in October 2021,” CMHA wrote.

The OHF and the Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) Fall season will host rep tryouts later this year and the season is expected to return.

For now, CMHA says parents will be receiving money back.

“Pro-rated refunds will be made, by cheque to all players who remained registered in the CMHA program.”

Refunds are being confirmed between CMHA, OHF and OMHA. The association predicts, refunds will be returned to all parents by cheque by the end of April.

CMHA says it is saddened, to have made this decision. But, with warm weather just around the corner, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to pick up a cheap hockey net and some roller blades. Driveway hockey is nice alternative and a great way to remain fit for when the Fall arrives.

